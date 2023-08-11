PTRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Proterra Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Proterra between August 2, 2022 and March 15, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 12, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the filed complaint, on March 15, 2023, Proterra announced their quarterly earnings. In that announcement, the Company stated they were in violation of a liquidity clause in their secured convertible notes and that they may have to qualify an audit report with a "going concern" clause. The financial issues stemmed from an increase in cash burn because of a decrease in gross margin and an increase in accounts receivable during the relevant quarter. In response to the announcement, Proterra's stock price substantially dropped from $2.51 per share to $1.16 per share, eliminating approximately $118 million in market capitalization in one day. The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and, (ii) the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

