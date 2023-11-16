PTR's DFW Grand Opening: Making an Impact, Fostering Connections

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Grand Opening celebration of Premier Truck Rental (PTR)'s new state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth, Texas, has concluded. The 2-day event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local Fort Worth officials, facility tours, a vendor expo with equipment demos, and an invite-only concert. 

Continue Reading
PTR's leadership team cuts ribbon alongside a Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce representative, celebrating the opening of their DFW facility.
Hosted at PTR Fort Worth, Premier Truck Rental's Grand Opening brought together hundreds of attendees from across the nation. With a focus on customer appreciation and "Uniting the Forts", this event provided a platform for national commercial construction and utility organizations to connect and learn more about PTR's custom fleet rental offerings.

Throughout the event, attendees experienced an array of activities, including hands-on equipment demonstrations from key equipment vendors, in-depth facility tours highlighting our manufacturing capabilities, and a country concert.

"We're pleased with the positive response to our Grand Opening celebration," said Rob Troxel, CEO at PTR. "This is the first time we've ever done a private event to this scale, and we believe that the connections made, and knowledge shared will have a lasting impact on the industry."

This event was proudly supported by some of PTR's key vendor partners: Knapheide, RC Industries, Fill-Rite, Bedrock Truck Beds, Vanair, Miller Electric, Weatherguard, STI and Fleet Complete. Their contributions enhanced the grand opening celebration while supporting the immense growth of the equipment rental industry.

For more information about Premier Truck Rental, please visit https://rentptr.com or follow PTR on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for updates and highlights.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you to make sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

For more information about PTR, please visit https://rentptr.com.

