PTS Advance and UP Professional Solutions Align for Merger

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUDDL3 Group, the parent company of PTS Advance, is excited to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with UP Professional Solutions in New Orleans, Louisiana, under which the two staffing organizations will be merged.

Founded in 1980, UP Professional Solutions has operated as a family business with family values, extending to its site employees deployed across major refining and chemical facilities in the Gulf Coast and across the nation. Michele Wink , CEO of UP Professional Solutions, over the past 12 months, has developed a strong working relationship with the Stein Family who founded PTS Advance. The respective teams gathered for several strategy and innovation workshops to consider how technology, safety, and corporate social impact, can be leveraged to create more stability and sustainability for the individuals and companies that work in and operate large projects and facilities in the Energy & Infrastructure market.

Wink stated, "We began searching for better ways for people and companies to work together, and soon realized that UP and PTS have remarkably similar stories and most importantly share the same core values and purpose. Developing a shared vision to champion ecosystem thinking very quickly became the catalyst for combining our experience and resources so that we can accelerate our technological developments and partnerships in the industry."

Dustin House of PTS Advance will now serve as Executive Vice President - Energy & Infrastructure for the two staffing brands, which will operate as sister companies in the near term. He will be working very closely with Wink and respective employees, customers, and vendors of UP Professional Solutions and PTS Advance to plan the two businesses' ultimate integration into one brand, forecast for January 1, 2022.

House stated, "This is an exciting opportunity to combine our talent pools and work closely with our employees and customers to get ahead of workforce planning initiatives, and to create more efficiency and speed as we return to normal activities after the impact of COVID in 2020. We are going to be heavily focused on employee engagement and digitalization to improve the experience for all."

Dane Groeneveld , CEO of HUDDL3 Group, stated, "It is wonderful to see two family-owned businesses, which have made successful transitions to the second generation come together for a shared third chapter. This merger will create significant value for our employees, candidates, and customers, who will continue to enjoy the high touch and values of family-owned businesses, now operating on a national scale, with a great deal of technology and innovation added to the mix."

