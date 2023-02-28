PTS Advance Invests in Executive Team

Dustin House appointed Chief Executive Officer of PTS Advance, prepares team for next chapter of expansion.

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTS Advance has appointed Dustin House as Chief Executive Officer in preparation for investing in continued, accelerated growth to support customers in the battle for top talent.

Dustin House

An industry veteran, House served as President of PTS Advance through 2021 and 2022, building the team and managing the merger integration efforts with UP Professional Solutions to create the largest specialty provider of technical talent to the downstream Oil, Gas and Chemicals industry on a national scale. During this period, House also led PTS Advance in expanding its service offerings into the Power & Renewables, and Life Sciences sectors. Subsequently, the business now provides talent solutions across organizations that are instrumental in driving the economy forward, which is evidenced by the achievement of 200% growth in company revenues and employee headcount over a three-year period through 2023.

Dane Groeneveld, a Founding Partner of HUDDL3 Group (the investors behind PTS Advance) stated, "Dustin and his team have consistently developed the needed expertise and insights to solve workforce challenges for the many great employees and client organizations that the business is fortunate to consider as customers and teammates. There is high demand for building and operating facilities in the US, and the challenge to find and empower talented individuals to perform is sustaining. So, it is exciting to see Dustin lead the team into this next chapter of problem-solving, innovation, and growth."

As part of his appointment to Chief Executive Officer, House has also made some key recent promotions and appointments on the team, which include:

Kim Gautreau – Promoted to VP – Business Development – Energy

– Promoted to VP – Business Development – Energy Phil Clark – Hired as VP – Business Development – Life Sciences & Technology

– Hired as VP – Business Development – Life Sciences & Technology Lindsey Hair – Hired as Managing Director – Life Sciences & Technology

Reflecting on PTS Advance's recent success and the exciting times that lie ahead, House stated, "It has been an honor to lead this great team through a steep evolution and an accelerated period of growth. The planned additions to an already great team and customer base will only continue to help facilitate our purpose of advancing people through business, and business through people."

For more information, please visit PTSadvance.com.

About PTS Advance: PTS Advance is the largest specialist provider of technical talent to the United States' downstream Oil, Gas & Chemicals industry, while also specializing in the Power & Renewables, Life Sciences, Construction & Infrastructure, and Manufacturing industries. PTS Advance helps businesses source qualified candidates so they can spend more time focusing on completing successful projects and less time worrying about their staffing needs. With over 65 years combined experience, PTS Advance provides a full range of staffing solutions, including Contract Hire, Direct Hire, Project Hire, Payroll & Transition Services, and innovative Hiring Manager Portal/Private Talent Pool Technology.

Contact:

Dustin House

949-268-4000

[email protected]

