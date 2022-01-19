PTS Advance Launches New Website

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTS Advance is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, PTSadvance.com.

The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality across all platforms and devices, providing users with easy access to essential information on PTS Advance's robust service offerings.

The website also includes many new features that provide candidates, clients, and new users alike with a clear pathway to find the information needed to enhance their workforce solution requirements or identify their next exciting work opportunity. New features include:

Easy navigation – User-friendly interface allows users to navigate our solutions portfolio based on their business requirements.

Resume submission tool – Candidates can now add their resumes to forms for consideration for internal or external positions.

News – Visitors can stay informed with the latest industry news through the new online blog.

Employee portal access – Employees can easily navigate to the employee portal from the website for essential payroll and benefits information.

With the redesigned website, it is much easier for users to learn and locate valuable information about the tailored workforce solutions PTS Advance provides to the Oil, Gas & Chemicals, Power & Renewables, Life Sciences, Construction & Infrastructure, and Manufacturing industries.

Dustin House, President of PTS Advance, stated, "We are thrilled to debut a new website that embodies our company's commitment to advance people through business, and business through people. This redesigned website will serve as an informative portal for users to better understand how PTS Advance's combined experience, capabilities, and deep network of talent can help support the success of clients and candidates alike."

For more information on PTS Advance and to view the site, please visit PTSadvance.com.

About PTS Advance

PTS Advance is the largest specialist provider of technical talent to the United States' Oil, Gas & Chemicals, Power & Renewables, Life Sciences, Construction & Infrastructure, and Manufacturing industries. PTS Advance helps businesses source qualified candidates so they can spend more time focusing on completing successful projects and less time worrying about their staffing needs. With over 65 years combined experience, PTS Advance provides a full range of staffing solutions, including Contract Hire, Direct Hire, Project Hire, Payroll & Transition Services, and innovative Hiring Manager Portal/Private Talent Pool Technology.

Contact:

Dustin House

949-268-4000

[email protected]

SOURCE PTS Advance