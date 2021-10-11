PTS Diagnostics Announces Bridge Purchasing Solutions Joining The PreVantage™ Partnership Network

WHITESTOWN, Ind., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTS Diagnostics, a U.S.-based manufacturer of point-of-care medical testing devices, announced today that they have signed a strategic alliance agreement with Bridge Purchasing Solutions Inc.

"Bridge has built a very unique digital voucher platform that helps payors and businesses who have employees that need point-of-care testing to provide increased access while closing critical care gaps related to cardiovascular disease and diabetes," said Steve Riendeau, Chief Commercial Officer of PTS Diagnostics. "As a result of the pandemic, many people have been unable to get important annual biometrics such as cholesterol and A1C testing. The Bridge platform allows electronic vouchers to be sent to an individual's mobile phone where they can take it to a participating retail pharmacy to get the tests conducted. The platform also allows for seamless redemption of incentives which often accompany this testing. The PreVantage Partnership Network is focused on bringing companies together with a common mission of closing gaps in care for patients with chronic diseases and this is another opportunity for us to do so. PTS feels strongly that this strategic alliance is a great fit for our customers."