PT's Taverns to Debut Groundbreaking "Giant Keno Progressive" Across 65 Locations in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming leader Golden Entertainment, Inc.'s PT's Taverns , Nevada's largest tavern operator, is rolling out its trailblazing Giant Keno Progressive this fall across 65 Southern Nevada locations, starting Wednesday, Oct. 22. The program marks the first time a collection of taverns in Nevada have introduced a keno jackpot of this size.

For its inaugural launch, the Giant Keno Progressive 10-spot keno jackpot starts at $100,000 and grows daily up to $200,000. After it hits, it will reset to $10,000, where it will grow again quickly across the 65 participating PT's Taverns locations.

"PT's Taverns has always been at the forefront of creating the best locals' tavern experience, and the Giant Keno Progressive is our biggest step yet," said Blake Sartini II, chief operating officer for Golden Entertainment. "With jackpots that can reach $200,000, we're offering the largest keno progressive jackpot ever introduced in a Nevada tavern setting. It's an exciting milestone for PT's Taverns and for our guests, who can now find this Strip-level progressive action right in their neighborhood."

Players need to wager just $1 on clearly marked bartop machines at any PT's Tavern location, which includes PT's Pub, Sierra Junction, PT's Place, PT's Ranch, Lucky's, Great American Pub, Sean Patrick's, PT's Gold, Sierra Gold and SG Bar taverns. Once the jackpot is claimed, it resets to begin building again, ensuring a continuous stream of winning opportunities. With a starting jackpot nearly ten times larger than what most taverns and casinos typically offer for a 10-spot keno game, Giant Keno Progressive creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for players to win life-changing payouts from a small wager.

The Giant Keno Progressive has already launched across 50 PT's Tavern locations and more than 650 interconnected gaming devices in the Las Vegas Valley. By Saturday, Nov. 1, the program will be available at 65 PT's Taverns locations in the valley, connecting more than 820 video poker and keno machines, and the most games ever linked together in a restricted gaming environment in Nevada.

"Our Giant Keno Progressive and expanded lineup of linked progressives are designed to transform tavern gaming," said Dan Groesbeck, vice president of Nevada distributed gaming for Golden Entertainment. "More locations mean more games, faster-growing jackpots and more winners. This rollout represents a major evolution in how progressives can create excitement and community in a tavern setting."

In addition to the Giant Keno Progressive, PT's Taverns is also expanding its lineup of linked keno and video poker jackpots. Guests can easily identify bartop machines eligible for Giant Keno Progressive and other linked jackpots by signage within each tavern:

Keno Linked Progressives : 7-spot progressive begins at $7,000 on a $1 wager. 9-spot progressive begins at $10,000 on a $1 wager. Both progressives are linked across 65 PT's Taverns locations, growing quickly with each play. Two recent 9-spot jackpots have already paid out more than $17,000 and $44,000 each.



: Video Poker Linked Progressives : Royal flush jackpots begin at $1,000 on quarter machines and $4,000 on dollar machines. Progressives are linked across specific groups of PT's Taverns, ensuring rapid growth and more frequent winners.

More information about PT's Taverns, including a growing list of which locations are currently linked together, can be found here .

About PT's Taverns

A division of Golden Entertainment, Inc., PT's Taverns is Nevada's largest traditional tavern operator with over 70 locations throughout the state. They include all PT's Pub, Sierra Junction, PT's Place, PT's Ranch, Lucky's, Great American Pub, Sean Patrick's, PT's Gold, Sierra Gold and SG Bar taverns. Signature cocktails, as well as a variety of PT's craft and imported beer, are available at all locations. Select PT's Taverns serve a variety of dishes, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. PT's is a local's favorite destination to play video poker and other games, with over 1130 gaming devices across all taverns. PT's is part of Golden Entertainment's loyalty program, True Rewards. PT's hours vary, with some locations open 24 hours daily. For more information, visit PTsTaverns.com .

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment operates a diversified entertainment platform of gaming and hospitality assets. The Company operates eight casinos and 72 gaming taverns in Nevada, featuring approximately 5,500 slots, 100 table games and 6,000 hotel rooms. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com .

