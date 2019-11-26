PTT Exploration and Production Tender Offer Extension - More Than 80% Tendered

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement dated November 15, 2019 (the "November 15, Announcement") made by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Tender Offer made by the Company in respect of the U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated Perpetual Capital Securities issued by PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited and fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by the Company (CUSIP, ISIN and Common Code: Y7150M AA5/USY7150MAA54/164939448 (Regulation S) and 69371M AA5/US69371MAA53/164978508 (Rule 144A)) (the "Existing Securities"). Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the November 15, Announcement.

The Company wishes to notify the holders of the Existing Securities that as at 11:59 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on November 26, 2019, 80 per cent. or more of the principal amount of the Existing Securities have been validly tendered and the Tender Offer has been extended and the Expiration Deadline for the Tender Offer will now be 6:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on December 4, 2019 (the "New Expiration Deadline").

Pursuant to the New Expiration Deadline:

(a) the Withdrawal Deadline shall be 6:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on December 4, 2019;

(b) the Guaranteed Delivery Date shall be 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on December 5, 2019; and

(c) the Settlement Date is expected to be on or about December 6, 2019.

The Tender Consideration shall be the Revised Price of U.S.$1,046.25 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Existing Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Further Information

Holders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Tender Offer. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are available, subject to offer and distribution restrictions, on the Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/pttep

Requests for information in relation to the Tender Offer should be directed to:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 390 Greenwich St, 1st Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America Telephone: +1 212 723 6106 (New York) +44 20 7986 8969 (London) +852 2501 2552 (Hong Kong) E-mail: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Level 17, HSBC Main Building 1 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +1 212 525 5552 (New York) +44 20 7992 6237 (London) +852 2822 4100 (Hong Kong) E-mail: liability.management@hsbcib.com Attention: Liability Management Group



Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 50 Collyer Quay #14-01 OUE Bayfront Singapore 049321 Telephone: +1 888 292 0070 (U.S. Toll-Free) +44 20 7996 5420 (London) +65 6678 0000 (Singapore) E-mail: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com Attention: Debt Capital Markets / Liability Management Société Générale 29, boulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris France Telephone: +65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore) +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris) +1 855 881 2108 (U.S. Toll-Free) Email: liability.management@sgcib.com Attention: Liability Management



Requests for information in relation to the procedures for tendering Existing Securities and participating in the Tender Offer and the submission of an electronic instruction or submission should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent:

D.F. King Limited In Hong Kong: Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower 28 Queen's Road Central Central, Hong Kong Telephone: +852 3953 7230 In London: 65 Gresham Street London EC2V 7NQ United Kingdom By Telephone: (+44) 20 7920 9700



In New York: 48 Wall Street – 22nd floor, New York, New York 10005 United States Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550 All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 488 8075 By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible

Institutions only): +1 212 709 3328 For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552 Attention: Andrew Beck



Email: pttep@dfkingltd.com Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/pttep

