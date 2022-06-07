PTTOW! Returns To Change The World

"A creative awakening for people with the power to legitimately shape modern culture." - Fast Company

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTTOW!, the invite-only event to ignite world change, returns this week, in-person, June 7-8 at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, CA. The two-day event will feature headliners such as Van Jones, Ryan Reynolds, Lydia Cacho, LL Cool J and Katie Couric. In attendance will be PTTOW!'s blue-chip member network, which is comprised of more than 300 Fortune 500 CEOs, CMOs and global change-makers. PTTOW! emerges in-person, for the second time since the Covid pandemic, when the event and community went virtual.

"With so many challenges going on all across the world, we're reminded of a great universal truth: We're all connected!" explained PTTOW! CEO & Co-Founder, Roman Tsunder. "Too frequently, we operate in our silos, whether it's by geography, industry, or our cultural and social circles. At PTTOW! we break down those boundaries enabling a collaboration of ideas that you won't find anywhere else. We help to turn those ideas into action, sparking real and meaningful change to help create the beautiful world of tomorrow."

This year, PTTOW! will honor Van Jones and Lydia Cacho, with PTTOW!'s distinguished Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award, as well as Ryan Reynolds and LL Cool J with legacy PTTOW! ICON honors. Featured speakers will include Katie Couric, Paris Hilton, Coodie & Chike, Rick Doblin, Hunter Kowald, and Viktoria Modesta. Representatives from companies such as Target, Chipotle, VANS, VICE, AB InBev, KIND, Chobani, Denny's, Elf Cosmetics, Fyllo, and more will be on hand to collaborate and share ideas.

"As a community, we've become fairly well-known for our visual identity. This year's theme, "Origin Story" is a big part of that. As the world changes around us, we asked our members to stop and consider what in their past has shaped who they are today," shared PTTOW! Co-Founder & SVP of Creative, James Sullos.

Some of the topics being addressed at this year's event include: NFTs, web3, the new paradigm of leadership, ableism & inclusion, psychedelics, shoppable content, online and offline communities, social justice, climate impact in digital advertising, and so many more. PTTOW! presents and explores these topics via forums, roundtables, and breakaway groups so that collaboration is both encouraged and maximized. Alongside these more serious discussions are speakers, performances and experiences designed to open minds and inspire new avenues of thought.

