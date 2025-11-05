PU Prime's Strategic Server Expansion in Asia

EBENE, Mauritius, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, has announced the successful expansion of its trading servers in Asia, reinforcing its commitment to providing a superior and seamless trading experience for clients across the region.

The newly deployed servers, hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, significantly enhance latency, execution speed, and connection stability. During internal testing, the newly deployed servers achieved an average operating speed of 30 milliseconds, a substantial improvement that reduces delays and ensures traders can execute strategies with precision and confidence.

PU Prime noted that the company is experiencing substantial growth across Asia and anticipates that this trend will continue. The recent expansion of server infrastructure in the region is aimed at delivering a more stable and efficient trading environment to support optimal trader performance.

Beyond technical enhancements, this expansion highlights PU Prime's broader commitment to localisation and client-centric service. The company has been steadily expanding its support network, educational resources , and regional partnerships to ensure that traders across different markets have access to timely assistance and market insights tailored to their needs.

With this move, PU Prime reaffirms its dedication to meeting the growing demand of its clients and empowering traders around the world to trade with confidence, wherever they are, backed by cutting-edge technology and a commitment to continuous innovation.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

