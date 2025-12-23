Puainta Smashes Black Friday Records and Marks Successful Entry into UK Market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puainta, a rapidly growing innovator in pet healthcare and wellness, today announced significant milestones following the 2025 Black Friday sales event. The brand reported an unprecedented surge in global sales, a successful strategic expansion into the UK market, and strengthened partnerships with leading animal rescue organizations, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the pet care industry.

Holiday Sales Surge Driven by Core Products

During the 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, Puainta experienced record-breaking transaction volumes. Consumer demand was particularly high for the brand's flagship dermatology and hygiene solutions. The Puainta Quantum Hot Spot And Wound Spray and Puainta Quantum EAR DROPS emerged as the season's top performers, reflecting a growing consumer shift towards scientifically formulated, at-home pet care solutions.

Validations from Leading Veterinary Experts

Puainta's market success is underpinned by rigorous scientific standards and accolades from the veterinary community. Dr. Sarah Wooten, a renowned veterinary expert and journalist, recently conducted an in-depth review of Puainta KRILL & SALMON OIL. Following her assessment, Dr. Wooten highly recommended the product, citing its superior formulation and positioning it as a market leader in the pet supplement industry.

This endorsement adds to the brand's growing portfolio of expert backing. Previously, Dr. Andrew Ciccolini strongly recommended the Puainta Quantum EAR DROPS, highlighting the brand's patented Quantum Silver technology. Dr. Ciccolini emphasized the technology's efficacy in maintaining optimal ear hygiene and health, further validating Puainta's commitment to innovation.

Rapid Global Expansion: UK Market Entry

Q3 2025 marked a pivotal moment for Puainta's global footprint with its official entry into the United Kingdom. The launch was met with immediate enthusiasm; within months of operation, Puainta secured a position in the Top 10 Best-Selling Brands on TikTok Shop UK. This rapid adoption demonstrates the universal appeal of Puainta's product line and the effectiveness of its digital-first retail strategy.

A Commitment to Animal Welfare

Beyond commercial success, Puainta remains deeply dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Throughout 2025, the company has actively cultivated partnerships with numerous animal rescue organizations to support pets in need. Key beneficiaries of Puainta's 2025 philanthropic initiatives include Shelter Street Dogs, Pawsitive Beginnings LA, George and Sage Lola's Rescue, and Hollywood Huskies.

"At Puainta, we believe that business growth and social responsibility go hand in hand," said Myron, the founder of Puainta. "Our success this Black Friday and our warm reception in the UK allow us to give back more effectively to the rescue community that works tirelessly to save lives."

About Puainta

Puainta is a pet care brand dedicated to providing innovative, science-backed health and wellness solutions for pets. From specialized dermatology treatments to premium nutritional supplements, Puainta combines cutting-edge technology with compassionate care to improve the lives of pets and their owners worldwide.

