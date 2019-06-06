Pub Club Leads Hires Digital Ad Expert Kelly Kern

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the Internet's top lead generation specialists, Pub Club Leads owner and founder Adam Sthay is proud to announce an exciting new hire to the team: Kelly Kern.

Kelly is an expert on all things marketing and advertising, with 22 years worth of experience working with everyone from local small businesses to massive Fortune 500 companies, getting results and increased ROI everywhere she goes. That's why Adam was so enthusiastic to bring on such an amazing talent.

"I have been looking for someone to join the team for quite a while, but never found the right fit until I met Kelly," he said. "I am extremely excited about what she will bring to the team. Her 20-plus years of experience in the digital ad space will help Pub Club Leads expand into new traffic sources and allow us to bring on additional clients that we previously didn't have the means to service."

Kelly's main areas of expertise include digital lead generation and directional media. These are areas a lot of businesses struggle with in today's online marketplace. That's why bringing Kelly on to the team was so crucial in providing a better service for PCL's many special clients.

Kelly will spend her time working directly with these clients to look at their numbers and improve their metrics. Part of her experience is channeling digital directory channels outside of Google, offering more options and achieving greater success. This is why Adam was so eager to bring Kelly on board.

Currently residing in California, Kelly was the daughter of a Marine pilot. She's lived and traveled all over the United States, moving to a new place every three years. For college, she went to South Carolina to study marketing and advertising while also playing Division 1 volleyball. She is excited to use her talent and experience towards helping Pub Club Leads dominate the lead generation market for years to come.

"I'm excited to join the team and look forward to contributing to future client success," Kelly said of her hire.

Media Contact:

Pub Club Leads

Phone: 866.437.9061

Email: media@pubclubleads.com

Related Images

pub-club-leads.png

Pub Club Leads

Pub Club Leads

Related Links

Pub Club Leads

SOURCE Pub Club Leads