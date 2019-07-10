PUBG MOBILE Announces Opening for "Fans Favorite Voting" to Select Their Preferred PMCO 2019 Spring Split Players

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PUBG MOBILE is excited to announce the opening of "Fans Favorite Voting," from July 9th through the 28th. Fans can vote their favorite PMCO players by clicking here and gain access to exclusive in-game rewards and PMCO tickets. The most-voted player will become regional spokesperson of PUBG MOBILE after an announcement on day three of PMCO 2019.

The company also announced the final teams for the preliminary round are set for the upcoming PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 Global Final Prelims happening July 21-22. The preliminary round is the last step ahead of the PMCO 2019 final gaming event, held from July 26- 29, 2019. Tickets for the finals are available here.

Leading global technology company, Vivo, is the official title sponsor of the PMCO 2019, providing smartphones to empower players' conquest at the competition with ultra-smooth gaming experience. The Fall Split is planned for late 2019.

16 teams already competed in the PMCO 2019 Spring Split North America Finals. Team Spacestation Gaming took the 1st place and earned a ticket to the Global Finals in Berlin. Team Lights Out and Pittsburgh Knights captured 2nd and 3rd place, securing their chance to win the Global Final Prelims.

The 16 teams listed below, competing in the PMCO Global Final Prelims, will fight for the last five tickets to the PMCO 2019 Spring Split GLOBAL FINALS.

North America:

Lights Out

Pittsburgh Knights

Europe:

DEFORMIA MEDITARI 99

FROMHELLL

India:

TEAMIND

INDIAN TIGERS

China:

XQF

TOP ESPORTS

Middle East:

Kurd Squad

Wildcard:

RGSTARTEAM

NOVA MONSTER

South America:

BRC

South East Asia:

Purple mood

Team Secret

Korea:

TOP

Japan:

All Rejection Gaming

Below are the 11 regional finals winners already qualified for the finals:

North America:

Spacestation Gaming

Europe:

TEAM UNIQUE

South America:

BRAZILIAN KILLERS

China:

ELG

Wildcard:

NOVA ESPORTS

Middle East:

SNT

India:

TEAM SOUL

South East Asia:

RRQ

Bigetron

Korea:

Busan

Japan:

Scarz

"We're excited to open up voting for our amazing fans to select their favorite player, who will then become our regional spokesperson," said James Yang, esports director at Tencent Games. "The voting is further building the anticipation in the gaming community and the media as we reach the final group of 16 teams for the Spring Split of PMCO 2019."

The PMCO 2019 is divided into Spring and Fall Split, each with a separate prize pool totaling $2.5 million USD. The top 16 teams from across 10 regions (South East Asia, India, the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, Korea, Japan, China and Wildcard) are scheduled to compete in the upcoming Spring Split Global Finals in Germany. The qualifiers for the PMCO began March 2019 when over 30,000 teams battled to earn a spot at the prestigious event. PMCO 2019 provides a path for aspiring semi-pro clubs to pave their way to become esports professionals.

For more information about PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 and participating teams click here . To purchase tickets, visit here. Fans can check out the teaser video for the group stage here: https://youtu.be/vUhDFkg0jjo

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

ABOUT PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG Mobile accounts on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

