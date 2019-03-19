PUBG MOBILE Celebrating One Amazing Year - Exciting Gameplay and Crossover Action Made it Popular Around the World

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) announced today the company is celebrating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the launch of PUBG MOBILE. To commemorate this momentous occasion, PUBG MOBILE is launching a new version and has some amazing surprises in store for the coming weeks. The game reached major milestones in 2018, including more than 30 million daily active users, over 200 million downloads, and it's now at the global top of all games for monthly active users.

The newly-launched version is the tenth iteration of the game since its launch, reflecting PUBG MOBILE's emphasis on providing players with variety and improvements. This update includes a range of enhancements to the game's landscape, weaponry, and vehicles. Players can celebrate the one-year anniversary of PUBG MOBILE in the game by holding birthday parties with fireworks on Spawn Island. They can also find randomly-spawned cakes within a match for a special surprise.

There are also enhancements to the Royale Pass, including the ability to view pass rankings of entire regions and friends, as well as receiving more points for weekly challenges with just a single tap. Subscription plans are also part of the update and will be available in early April. Plans include Prime and Prime Plus, which feature Royale Pass points, steep crate discounts, and more benefits. Additional items included in this version are the Vikendi-exclusive G36C rifle, which fires 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. A new vehicle in this update is the Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus that's exclusive for the Sanhok desert-theme map area.

"PUBG MOBILE's first year was a resounding success, with millions of players who have flocked to its great gameplay," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, Tencent Games. "We've developed some fantastic partnerships with Resident Evil: 2 and Mission Impossible, which give our players even more ways to enjoy the game. This new version's launch is just the latest example of our player-focused approach where we introduce amazing new features frequently. We continually innovate and improve to produce the world's best mobile game experience and have more surprises in store in the coming weeks to commemorate this anniversary."

PUBG MOBILE reached several milestones and experienced several highlights in 2018. A significant event for PUBG MOBILE on a global stage was the PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE Global Finals, an event that brought together teams from around the world. Teams came from all across Europe, Asia, North America, and South America to compete for bragging rights and $600,000 in prize money.

Another notable development was the massively successful crossover gameplay modes for PUBG MOBILE. These included Mission: Impossible – Fallout as well as the Resident Evil 2 engagement. Both of these gave players an exciting new way to enjoy the game with the added excitement of two iconic franchises. The "Survive Till Dawn" mode features Resident Evil's terrifying creatures and notable unique characters that gain in strength and ferocity as the gameplay moves from day into night. The Mission: Impossible-Fallout gameplay featured new music, customizable film-inspired parachutes and special themed outfits during the promotional campaign.

Moreover, PUBG MOBILE took home multiple awards and nominations in 2018 including three awards at the Google Play Awards last month, including "Best Game." It also won the "Mobile Game of the Year" award at the 2018 Golden Joysticks, Platinum and Gold wins at the AVA Digital Awards and received nominations from The Game Awards and the App Store.

PUBG MOBILE will make an announcement on their PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019 plans during an upcoming one-year anniversary event hosted by Powerbang Gaming. Also, the 1st Anniversary celebrity Alan Walker will join the party to have his first show of new song On My Way and play PUBG MOBILE alongside gaming influencers Liza Peachy, Faze Adapt and Scotty Sire. Stay tuned on PUBG MOBILE's official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKuBf7CRNf4OYoDyTtAL5fg.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the Battle Royale phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto various locations to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

