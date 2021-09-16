PUBG: New State Surpasses 40 Million Pre-registrations as Pre-orders Open up in India

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KRAFTON, Inc. , the creators of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS , today announced that PUBG: NEW STATE has officially secured more than 40 million pre-registrations* on Google Play and Apple's App Store following its second successful Alpha Test in 28 countries last month. KRAFTON, Inc. also recently opened pre-orders in India, which contributed to the surge in pre-registrations.

The company also announced that it will formally reveal PUBG: NEW STATE's official launch date in October.

"We've been able to achieve this level of success because of fan enthusiasm globally and their belief in PUBG Studios work," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: NEW STATE. "We're now focused on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG: NEW STATE's Second Alpha Test and polishing the game before its official launch later this year. We are devoting all our resources to ensuring PUBG: NEW STATE meets the expectations of our fans, both in terms of entertainment and stability."

Developed by PUBG Studios, pioneers of the battle royale genre and creators of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021. PUBG: NEW STATE recreates PUBG: BATTLEGROUND's original Battle Royale experience, making it the most realistic battle royale game on mobile.

For game info, please visit http://newstate.pubg.com or follow on social media at Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

* Android pre-registration does not include China or Vietnam

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, and Dreamotion, each with its own unique expertise.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information about KRAFTON, please visit https://www.krafton.com .

