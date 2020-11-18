PubHub Releases New Freshdesk Integration

"Support teams often struggle to keep up with changing product information," said Tweddle Group Chief Executive Officer Pat Aubry. "Companies are constantly onboarding new agents and retraining existing ones. It's expensive and ineffective. PubHub eliminates these issues. It uses your existing product information, PDFs, videos, how-to articles and FAQs to better support your customers in real-time."

With the new integration, PubHub's AI engine will analyze Freshdesk help tickets, identify the customer problem and recommend the most relevant solution.

"We saw companies struggling to create and organize shared support content for their agents. Every solution on the market forces you to start from scratch," said Ilya Sterin, Tweddle Group's Vice President of Product Development. "That might work for startups, but established companies already have their support documentation, owner and service manuals and other material in different formats. PubHub turns that existing content into one coherent knowledge base, so immediately support agents can resolve inquiries faster and more accurately."

Sterin also highlighted PubHub's unique search and analytics features. "We designed PubHub to fit seamlessly into the workflow and improve the support center experience. Our PDF search and web-based viewer make PDFs easier to deal with. Our analytics provide insight into how your support content is consumed, and our article library lets you enhance your existing content and address gaps with new content."

Companies can also make their PubHub knowledge base available direct to consumers as self-service.

Said Sterin, "With its addition to the Freshworks Marketplace, any Freshdesk-equipped support center can easily add PubHub to their current system. Companies can get up and running quickly using content they already have."

Visit https://www.freshworks.com/apps/freshdesk/pubhub/

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Contact:

Paul Arnegard

[email protected]

SOURCE Tweddle Group

