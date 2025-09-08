Public Acquires Tornado's Investing Accounts

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public has acquired the retail brokerage accounts of Tornado , an AI platform for financial institutions. Tornado will continue scaling its unparalleled agentic AI research capabilities for institutional investors. More than 85,000 Tornado brokerage customers will migrate to the Public active trading platform, where they will be able to invest across a broad range of asset classes.

After the transaction, Tornado will remain focused on serving the world's most sophisticated financial institutions with its rapidly-growing AI research platform. Following surging interest from hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, VC/PE firms, and other financial institutions, Tornado's revenue has grown 3x+ over the past few months.

"Tornado's customers will have access to a modern brokerage platform where traders will have a variety of AI-powered tools and charting to move quickly and take advantage of the market in real time," said Stephen Sikes, COO of Public. "Our Active Trading platform is built for investors who want the opportunity to build and execute on their own strategies."

"There's a once-in-a-generation opportunity for financial institutions to accelerate and scale investment processes with AI and create efficiency and alpha," said Bernard George, CEO of Tornado. "We look forward to continuing to empower our partner firms with unique, highly scalable structural advantages, which immediately place them at the forefront of the industry."

Tornado members joining Public will have access to a wide range of investing products and AI research tools. Assets available on Public include stocks, ETFs, bonds, crypto, retirement accounts, and options trading. Members will also be able to access Public's AI research assistant, Alpha, and start investing in customizable indexes using Generated Assets .

About Public

Public is a platform for long-term investing. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

About Tornado

Tornado is an AI research and analysis platform for financial institutions. Founded by experienced hedge fund professionals and Harvard grads, and backed by Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez, former C-suite executives at UBS, PayPal, Tornado automates and accelerates human-intensive workflows for analysts, PMs, advisors, and bankers. Based in New York, Tornado is trusted by firms with over $500B in assets under management, to help financial professionals save hours per day, ultimately making better decisions, faster and cheaper.

Disclosures

All investing involves risk. Brokerage services for US listed securities, options and bonds in a self-directed brokerage account are offered by Public Investing, member FINRA & SIPC. (not investment advice).

Media Contact

Rachel Livingston

Director of Communications

[email protected]

Patrick Aber

COO, Tornado

[email protected]

SOURCE Public