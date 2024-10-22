Public Affairs Council Announces Nneka Chiazor as Next President

Cox Communications executive will take the reins in January

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Affairs Council today announced that Nneka Chiazor will serve as the organization's next President. She will officially step into the role January 2, 2025, succeeding Doug Pinkham, who will be retiring after a remarkable 27-year tenure at the helm of the global group dedicated to the public affairs profession.

"On behalf of the Selection Committee and the broader Board of Directors, I'm excited to welcome Nneka as the Council's next President," said Roi Ewell, Board Chair of the Council and Principal of Ewell Associates. "Nneka's selection comes at a unique time in the Council's growth. Her extensive corporate experience coupled with her broad public affairs background are the right mix for the next chapter in the Council's history. Her proven leadership will help the Council engage beyond the public affairs community and demonstrate the value of the function to the business world"

Chiazor currently serves as Market Vice President at Cox Communications. She will bring to her new role at the Council more than two decades of experience in communications and public affairs. At Cox, Chiazor leads a multimillion-dollar operation with over 1,200 employees representing one of the company's top five markets, fostering a culture to drive positive business outcomes and excellence. Prior to being promoted in this business leadership role, she also served as Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at the company. Before joining Cox, Chiazor spent 14 years at Verizon Communications, where she held several leadership roles, including Vice President of Public Policy. Chiazor was a member of the Council's Board of Directors from 2018 to 2023.

"It is a deep honor to assume this role and build upon the principal vision of the Council to bridge the gap between business and government through mutual understanding and collaboration," said Chiazor. "In today's AI-fueled, complex world, the need for forward-thinking organizations and visionary leaders is greater than ever. Together, we can shape a future where effective, nonpartisan, and servant leadership—both global and local—leads to lasting, positive growth and value for our membership."

"From our first interaction with Nneka, her energy and passion for all aspects of public affairs were clear," said Courtney Geduldig, Chair of the Council's Selection Committee. "She understands completely what's needed at the Council to take us to the next level of best-in-class programming for our members, and I'm looking forward to working with her and the staff to do just that."

A nine-member selection committee representing core public affairs disciplines conducted a rigorous nationwide search for the association's president, with support from Patino Associates.

Both nonpartisan and nonpolitical, the Public Affairs Council is the leading global association for public affairs professionals. The Council's mission is to advance the field of public affairs and to provide its 700 member companies, nonprofits and universities with the executive education and expertise they need while maintaining the highest ethical standards. Learn more at pac.org.

