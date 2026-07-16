Public Allies Receives $6.6M AmeriCorps Grant to Launch 288 Paid Apprenticeships Across the Country, Offering Young People a Pathway to Purpose-Driven Careers

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Allies, a national nonprofit that develops the next generation of nonprofit and community leaders, today announced it has received a grant from AmeriCorps that will fund more than 288 paid apprenticeship opportunities with nonprofit organizations across the country. The apprenticeships will place young adults directly into community-based work, giving them hands-on experience, a living stipend, and a launching pad into careers rooted in service.

The grant comes at a moment when many young people are struggling to find their footing in a job market that is significantly more challenging than previous ones. The Public Allies apprenticeship program equips its apprentices ("Allies") with the skills our communities and our nonprofits need most – relationship-building, community leadership, empathy, cultural competence, collaboration – which are, notably, skills that technology can't replicate.

Addressing a Widening Gap for Young Workers

Gen Z is entering the workforce at a uniquely difficult moment.

"Public Allies apprenticeships serve as a much-needed, alternative pathway to career development, especially for those who don't have access to higher education and are searching for purpose-driven work," says Jenise Terrell, CEO of Public Allies. "Public Allies is committed to supporting these often overlooked, emerging leaders with opportunities to serve their communities and build a meaningful career in the public sector."

A Model Built on Human Connection

Unlike apprenticeships focused on a single technical skill, the Public Allies model is rooted in relationship-based leadership development. Apprentices are placed at nonprofit host organizations where they take on real responsibilities — direct service, community-building, program coordination — while receiving structured mentorship, leadership training, and a peer cohort experience.

With this AmeriCorps grant, Public Allies will:

Place 288 paid apprentices with nonprofit host organizations in communities across the country

Provide each apprentice with a living stipend, professional development, and mentorship throughout their term of service

Offer a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award upon successful completion, which apprentices can apply toward future education or existing student loans

For over thirty-five years, Public Allies has been preparing emerging leaders to impact positive change in the communities where they live. Public Allies is currently recruiting for Allies, as well as partner organizations to host Allies. For more information about our AmeriCorps funded program and other Public Allies programs, please visit www.publicallies.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Public Allies, Inc.