Public Allies Welcomes José A. Rico as Chief Development and Communications Officer and Michelle Dobbs as Chief Programs Officer

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Allies, a national nonprofit committed to cultivating diverse leadership and economic opportunities for all, is proud to announce José A. Rico as Chief Development and Communications Officer and Michelle Dobbs as Chief Programs Officer. These visionary leaders join Public Allies at a pivotal moment, ready to build and support an expansive network of leaders who will create economic opportunity for all, foster community and collaboration, and champion civic engagement; leaders who will be bridge builders to eradicate the great divide that exists in our nation today.

José A. Rico: Driving Strategic Growth and Impact

José A. Rico joins Public Allies as Chief Development and Communications Officer, bringing over three decades of transformative leadership in education, public policy, and philanthropy. A proud Public Allies alum, José began his leadership journey as an Ally with Public Allies in 1994. He then served for three years as a Program Manager at PA Chicago under Michelle Obama's leadership.

In 2009 President Barack Obama appointed José to lead the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics, where he spearheaded national efforts to reduce dropout rates and improve college graduation rates for Latino students. Returning to Chicago in 2014, Jose took on the role of Senior Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Metropolitan Chicago, where he managed over $150 million in investments to strengthen social services and support neighborhood development. Jose was also the founding Executive Director of Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Greater Chicago, where he amplified racial healing, uniting community, business and nonprofit leaders citywide.

Throughout his career, José has championed racial equity, economic resilience, and community empowerment. His return to Public Allies signals a deep commitment to advancing opportunity and mobilizing resources for fostering belonging, bridging divides, and creating opportunities that empower individuals to build a stronger, more resilient society.

Michelle Dobbs: Shaping Programs with Innovation and Vision

Michelle Dobbs brings deep experience in non-profit leadership, cultural preservation, and program innovation to her role as Chief Programs Officer. Having served as Public Allies' first Education and Training Program Manager and later as National Program Director, Michelle was instrumental in crafting the foundational model that continues to inspire Public Allies's work. She also served as Vice President of Leadership Practice to lead a team of consultants from Public Allies and the Asset Based Community Development Institute of Northwestern University.

A published author and community builder, Michelle has dedicated her career to empowering communities and creating meaningful connections through storytelling and leadership development. As owner of Sugarfoot Publishing, she has amplified historic voices, and her novel, The Rock Island Line: Conversations Over Chicken and Dumplings, has been celebrated for its rich exploration of African American history and was adapted for the stage.

Michelle's leadership will be key in evolving Public Allies' programming to meet the challenges and the talents of our diverse network of leaders, serving not only our Allies but our powerful and growing network of Alumni leaders, empowering diverse communities and leaders.

Advancing Public Allies' Mission

These leadership appointments arrive as Public Allies continues its vital work of creating pathways for diverse leadership and growing its national network of leaders. Guided by its mission to foster belonging, promote economic stability, and champion civic engagement, Public Allies is building a future where all communities can thrive. With a network of over 10,000 alumni, Public Allies is a national movement rooted in service, justice, and the belief that every community deserves leaders who understand and champion its unique strengths and challenges.

"To have these two seasoned leaders, Jose and Michelle, whose leadership was shaped by Public Allies decades ago, return to us at this critical juncture in our history to help shape and create a space and platform for the emerging leaders of tomorrow is a poignant full circle moment that speaks to the enduring impact and legacy of Public Allies," says Jenise Terrell, CEO of Public Allies.

About Public Allies

Public Allies is a national nonprofit organization committed to creating a just society supported by diverse leadership. We envision a United States where all people experience belonging, freedom, and a shared stake in prosperity. Since 1992, Public Allies has been building a powerful network of leaders in communities across the country who represent system re-designers, policy shapers, builders of inclusive cultures, and transformers of cultures who center equity and belonging, who will create economic opportunity for all, foster community and collaboration, and champion civic engagement.

