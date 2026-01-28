Public and Autopilot Partner to Bring a New Model of Managed Investing to Retail Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public , the long-term investing platform, announced it has partnered with Autopilot , the viral app known for creating the Pelosi Stock Tracker on X. The partnership brings together a new model for managed investing, allowing investors to put active investing on autopilot directly within their Public accounts. Public members can access various investment strategies on Autopilot, including those from their favorite creators, hedge fund managers, and politicians.

Public will serve as one of Autopilot's official brokerage platforms. Exclusively through this partnership, new and existing Public members will receive three months of free access to Autopilot's managed portfolios. Public investors can allocate capital to professionally managed strategies once, then have their portfolios continuously managed over time without needing to monitor trades, rebalance manually, or move funds between accounts.

"Our goal at Public is to help investors build lasting wealth with products that are both simple and serious," said Stephen Sikes, COO of Public. "Working with Autopilot allows us to expand access to managed investing in a way that feels natural inside the brokerage experience our members already trust."

"This partnership is about meeting investors where they already are," said Aaron Langley, Co-Founder of Autopilot. "Public is building one of the most thoughtful platforms for serious investors, and together we're making it easier for people to access high quality active portfolio management in a way that feels intuitive, transparent, and built to last."

To learn more or get started, visit public.com/autopilot .

About Public

Public is a platform for long-term investing. Investors use AI and can invest across a wide variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

About Autopilot:

Autopilot is a fast-growing Finance App with millions of downloads and over a billion dollars in assets under management. It makes professional-style investing accessible through automation, mobile-first design, and transparency. Users can easily follow and automatically mirror real investment strategies created by public figures, professional investors, or other users, all within their own brokerage accounts. Autopilot has operated at the intersection of consumer technology and regulated financial services since launching the notorious Pelosi Stock Tracker on X in 2022. Learn more at joinautopilot.com.

CONTACT: Rachel Livingston [email protected]

SOURCE Public