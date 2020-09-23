Public and Industry Accountant Jordan Bennett Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage broker, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Jordan Bennett has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Bennett's background in both public and industry accounting provides substantial experience in client-specific engagements and working with all types of clients and situations. He helps them understand the best financial options available to them.

Jordan Bennett Headshot

"The ability to help clients achieve their financial goals inspires me. Being in a position to help individuals with the most beneficial financial decisions, and making clients aware of the options and tools that are available and how to take advantage of those options is something I feel strongly about," said Bennett.

Bennett is committed to putting clients in the best financial position possible to reach their specific financial goals. He also communicates how to mitigate exposure to unnecessary use of credit and how to optimize their financial options for financial peace.

"We are thrilled for Jordan to join the team at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $300 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

Media Contact:

Larissa Negreiros

(888) 309-4643

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Home Mortgage