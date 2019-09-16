Public Art Installation "Light The Barricades": A Project by Annenberg Space for Photography

VAN NUYS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Light the Barricades" is an interactive project that carries a deep message by means of visual art. Incorporating three walls, each of the walls represents one topic of contemplation – "Judgment", "Resentment" and "Doubt". The idea behind the installation is to provide the public an opportunity to take 5 minutes out of their busy lives and contemplate their inner obstructions and face their demons. As the artists say, we live in very disturbing times with numerous distractions and as a result, there is less peace between our minds and bodies. So, the project aims to force us to be a little more open and honest with our issues instead of neglecting them.



The artists drew their inspiration from the old scripts of "I Ching", an ancient diagram system that has a history of almost 3000 years. It originated in China as a divination text that has been a subject matter of numerous scholastic debates and is considered one of the oldest Chinese classics.



Each of the walls has its distinctive word and a respective fable rendering a particular emotional barrier. On the back side of the walls visitors can find 3 concrete stools and vintage hourglass timers with questions underneath inviting them to sit and ponder upon their emotional barriers for 5 minutes.



"When we considered how walls are used today, our first thought was the advertising that covers our cities. We wanted to translate the language of billboards into a contemporary ritual for contemplation, perhaps even a moment of humility," say Candy Chang and James A. Reeves, the artists.



In the framework of this project Front Signs fabricated three solar-powered internally illuminated eco-friendly light boxes. Fabricated with utmost thoughtfulness, the structures served their purpose to draw attention by their exclusive design and eye-catching details. Even though there was almost a year of planning before the start of the project, fabrication was given an extremely short period of time – less than a month. However impossible this may sound, the Front Signs team went above and beyond to make this project happen from start to finish including every component of fabrication such as custom metal work, printing, assembly and installation.



Currently, the light barricades are open to the public in the following locations until September 22nd:



Resentment – Grand Park, Downtown, Los Angeles

Judgment – Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Los Angeles

Doubt – Annenberg Community Beach House, Santa Monica



After September 22nd, the walls will be transferred to the Annenberg Space for Photography where the exhibit will be displayed until the end of the year.



Front Signs is an LA-based full service fabrication company that provides a wide variety of services for custom solutions to every occasion. Equipped with some of the cutting-edge industry equipment, the company offers full-cycle signage services. To view this and other project pictures please go to Front Signs Portfolio Page.

SOURCE Front Signs

