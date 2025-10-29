Public Art News: Acclaimed Sculptor Carolyn D. Palmer Expands Her Legacy with New Bronze Masterworks at SUNY Upstate Medical University

Palmer was selected from another national competition, this time to immortalize America's first women doctors, and continues her tradition of honoring icons in bronze.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed sculptor Carolyn D. Palmer speaks at the unveiling of her two new bronze statues honoring America's first women doctors. Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, in 1849, was the first to receive a medical degree in the USA, and Dr. Sarah Loguen Fraser, in 1876, was the first African American to graduate with a medical degree from Upstate Medical University.

Palmer also gained international attention when she won a national competition to create the new Lucille Ball Statue in Celoron, N.Y., and sculpted the life-size Frank Sinatra Statue along the Hudson River in Sinatra's hometown of Hoboken, N.J. Her acclaimed sculptures are featured in many of the nation's most iconic locations, including The Four Bronze Popes at the entrance to St. Patrick's Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and the Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Bronze Busts welcoming visitors to the FDR Presidential Library and Museum at Hyde Park, N.Y.

Her Roosevelt sculptures traveled as part of Norman Rockwell's international tour, "Rockwell Roosevelt and the Four Freedoms." Other Palmer masterworks reside in the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and the University of Pennsylvania, among others, which may be viewed at www.palmersculptures.com

Palmer, who rose to prominence in a profession once dominated by men, now brings to life two pioneering women who redefined the future of medicine. "As a woman sculptor, I can only imagine how it must have felt to enter a man's world of medicine in the 1800s," said Palmer. "Their stories of courage and perseverance were captivating. It was an honor to immortalize these trailblazers in bronze."

Palmer's installation stands as a lasting tribute to three remarkable women — a sculptor and two physicians — who, in their respective eras, challenged convention and redefined what was possible for women in their professions.

