Public Builds Out its Editorial and Content Network for Retail Investors

Since 2021, Public has continued to grow its media network and community, sharing new content through YouTube, Instagram, creator partnerships, newsletters, in-app, and X short-form videos. Public's shows and content partnerships have garnered tens of millions of organic views across all channels this year alone. Viewership has doubled year-to-date as Public continues to produce new content.

This year, Public is adding more hosts and shows to its roster and revamping the editorial content. The new shows and podcasts include:

The Rundown : A five-minute daily stock market update hosted by finance creator Zaid Admani . It launched in the Public app in October 2023 and on Spotify and Apple Podcasts in January 2024 .

: A five-minute daily stock market update hosted by finance creator . It launched in the Public app in and on Spotify and Apple Podcasts in . Leading Indicato r : A video show featuring interviews with executives of publicly traded companies, Wall Street analysts, reporters, economists, and more. Currently hosted by Ann Berry , Kyla Scanlon , J.D. Durkin, Nora Ali , and Kinsey Grant, with new hosts joining the show, including Axios' Senior Business Reporter, Hope King .

: A video show featuring interviews with executives of publicly traded companies, Wall Street analysts, reporters, economists, and more. Currently hosted by , , J.D. Durkin, , and Kinsey Grant, with new hosts joining the show, including Axios' Senior Business Reporter, . The Brainstorm: A weekly video series in co-production with ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK Invest" or "ARK"): Hosted by Nick Grous , Associate Portfolio Manager at ARK, and Sam Korus , Director of Research Autonomous Technology & Robotics at ARK. ARK's team shares insights about trending developments in tech and interviews with executives from emerging technology companies.

"Investors are eager for financial content, but they are not consuming it in the way traditional media companies are delivering it," said Mike Teich, Head of Editorial at Public. "Public's content resonates with retail investors because it's being crafted in engaging formats on the platforms they spend the most time on. Public will be a leading financial news source by being a first-mover on media trends and collaborating with top-tier talent."

"I'm incredibly excited to help everyday investors understand the big picture behind corporate strategies," said Hope King, Senior Business Reporter at Axios. "As a journalist, it's my passion to connect dots and go deep with my guests to get to the heart of the matter. And as someone who worked on Wall Street for a long time before transitioning to news, I love being able to translate jargon into actionable insights."

"It's an honor to serve as a host for Public's shows over the last three years, interviewing public company CEOs and fund managers, breaking down the biggest headlines, from earnings to major mergers, and connecting with retail investors," said Ann Berry, founder of Threadneedle Strategies. "Public's editorial and content network demystifies the markets, the US economy, and business trends, allowing retail investors to easily access financial education."

"Let's be honest, finance can be kind of intimidating. My goal with content has been to bring some humor to the finance world and show millennials that investing isn't just for Wall Street suits," said Zaid Admani, founder of Admani Media. "That's why I'm excited to be working with Public because they embrace delivering this kind of finance news. Our goal is to break things down with real-world examples, a little humor, and maybe the occasional meme."

"As a financial creator, I make content about the economy and stock market and help individuals understand the economy and world around them," said Kyla Scanlon, Founder at Bread. "I love creating new content and working with companies like Public because they are focused on education and putting their investors first. The content I make with Public intends to educate retail investors about the economy and help them make better decisions in the world around them."

Public's content and editorial networks are editorially independent of the company and provide retail investors with top business and finance news, expert insights, and helpful context on the public markets. In the long term, Public aims to be a leading media and news network for investors, where they can access all their financial news information in short-form videos in new formats and on various platforms.

Public is an investing platform that makes building a multi-asset portfolio fast, secure, and frictionless. Members can invest in stocks, options, bonds, crypto, and alternative assets—all in one place. Members can also access real-time and historical fundamental data and custom analysis with Alpha, the AI for investors. At Public, we're committed to creating a more transparent investing experience that is consistently aligned with our members' best interests.

All investing involves risk. Brokerage services for US listed securities, options and bonds in a self-directed brokerage account are offered by Public Investing, member FINRA & SIPC. Not investment advice. US members only.

