Public Charter School Fair to Showcase Local Education Options, Offer Free Fun

Fair to raffle off Great Wolf Lodge gift card, feature resources for Hispanic families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina has one of the highest rates of charter enrollment growth in the nation. If your family has chosen or is interested in choosing a charter school, come celebrate this learning option at a fun-filled charter school fair at the Great Wolf Lodge Water Park on Saturday, Jan. 27.

More than 150 students, parents, and educators are expected to attend the free community event. Besides booths with information about charter schools in Charlotte and surrounding areas, the fair will be jam-packed with engaging activities for kids, including a DJ, face painter, and photobooth. Prizes, including a $400 gift card to Great Wolf Lodge, will be raffled out during the event.

Participating schools include Socrates Academy, Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy, Apprentice Academy, Carolina International School, Charlotte Lab School, Community Public Charter School, KIPP North Carolina Public Schools, Telra Institute, and more.

Through a partnership with The LIBRE Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to amplifying the voice of the U.S. Hispanic community, this year's fair will feature expanded resources and support for Spanish-speaking families. Hispanic students are the fastest-growing community in charter schools nationwide according to the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools.

Hosted by the NC Association for Public Charter Schools, the school fair is timed to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2024, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including more than 800 in the Tar Heel State. In Charlotte, the 550 S. Tryon building will mark the Week by lighting up in the official School Choice Week colors, yellow and red.

"With families choosing public charter schools at an unprecedented rate in North Carolina, what better time is there to celebrate these unique public schools than during National School Choice Week? This event will highlight some of the great things going on in our schools," says Rhonda Dillingham, Executive Director of the NC Association for Public Charter Schools.

The NC Association for Public Charter Schools exists to advance quality educational opportunities for all North Carolina children by supporting and expanding successful charter schools.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park is located at 10175 Weddington Rd. in Concord. Admission to the park is not included with this event.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the school fair at nccharterschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

