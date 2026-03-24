Public Chooses Murals for New Luxury Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower at #PaintItPink Art Festival

#PaintItPink Festival showcases top local artists, with winning works earning a permanent home in visionary new residential tower

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Real Estate Development hosted the free #PaintItPink Art Festival on Sunday, March 22, featuring live mural painting and a competition—spotlighting more than 20 local artists—to have their murals permanently featured inside the new Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower, set to open in 2029.

*** VIDEO & PHOTOS FROM THE #PaintItPink FESTIVAL FOR MEDIA USE AT THIS LINK ***

The #PaintItPink Art Festival featured live mural painting and a competition spotlighting more than 20 local artists on the future site of the Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower. Rendering of completed Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower in St. Petersburg, Florida. A collaboration by Valor Real Estate Development and renowned French design house Roche Bobois, the residential tower is set to open in 2029.

The festival, open to all, surrounded St. Petersburg, Florida's highly-talked-about block of pink buildings as the artists brought their ideas to life on the sides of the buildings. Five of the murals created during the weekend event will be selected for permanent, full-scale art projects in the tower. One of the winners, the People's Choice, will be chosen by votes from visitors at the event.

As artists created their concepts, more than 200 neighbors and families gathered to watch the artwork evolve, enjoying food trucks, a cotton candy station, a pink t-shirt giveaway, music, and dancing. Fitting with the celebration of murals and street art, festivalgoers were treated to a skateboard showcase—an exhibition where the skateboard mirrored the fluid, sweeping strokes of a paintbrush across the urban canvas.

Valor Real Estate Development's viral #PaintItPink showcase became the buzz of the Tampa Bay area after all six buildings on the block at 4th Street S & 4th Avenue S in St. Petersburg were painted brilliant shades of pink and adorned with murals from local artists. This unprecedented artistic display is the next iteration of the large-scale temporary public art exhibitions put on by Valor to celebrate the vibrant St. Pete art culture.

The event, presented by Overspray Art Space, Valor Real Estate Development, and SERHANT. New Development featured artists like Kris Markovich, Esh, SIO, Dreamweaver, Vitale Bros., Zulu, Arturo Romero, Derek Donnelly and Sean Ollis, Freeman, Doodles by Lu, Quinnsessential, Merritt Horan, Whitney Holburn and more.

Voting will remain open until April 12th. To vote, visit https://rocheboboistower.com/paint-it-pink

"Art isn't just for museums and galleries. It belongs everywhere—in private homes, in public spaces, and in festivals like this," said Johnny Vitale of Vitale Bros., the veteran Tampa Bay mural artist who organized the event's artistic elements. "Street art was born to be temporary, but we love that some of these masterpieces will live on in a new way in this new project." Competing artists were paid for their work and materials this weekend and will continue to be compensated during future projects.

"This continuing initiative to collaborate and invest in local art is rooted in a simple belief: that it takes real valor to create, to share, and to put your work into the world. And through that courage, art helps shape the next generation of artists—and the future of cities they live in," said Moises Agami, Valor Real Estate Development CEO.

"We have 29 stories and 164 residences in Roche Bobois St Pete Tower, and they should be full of local art. Our hope since the beginning has been to make it the most artistic development project in Florida—if not the country—and help kickstart a new wave of collaborative opportunities that gives rise to a new surge of support for the creative community here in St. Pete," Agami said.

For more information about the Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower, visit the Sales Gallery at 106 Central Ave, Suite C, St. Petersburg, FL or visit buystpetetower.com.

About Valor Real Estate Development

Valor Real Estate Development brings more than four decades of experience developing iconic luxury. With over six billion in completed developments worldwide and over 15 million square feet of luxury residences, Valor developments are distinguished by partnerships with the world's most respected luxury brands and designers. We believe exceptional living requires exceptional collaborators. This is luxury redefined with a lifestyle ecosystem designed for those who understand exceptional living requires exceptional vision.

SOURCE Valor Real Estate Development