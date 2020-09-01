Public Cloud Impacted by COVID-19 | Tracked by Liftr Insights

Liftr Cloud Components Tracker provides data about public cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The semi-monthly data tracks processor and accelerator chips used by the clouds at a detailed level.

Cloud infrastructure purchases represent over 50% of the worldwide data center infrastructure market (chips, servers and other equipment). Cloud service providers choose not to make this data available and restrict their supply chain from providing data via non-disclosure agreements.

Increased Cadence for Forecasting Cloud Deployments

In July 2020, Liftr Insights increased its cadence to semi-monthly scans. From March 2019 to July 2020, Liftr Insights customers witnessed the doubling of the number of unique combinations of configuration and deployment locations.

The Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 started to impact planning in March 2020. Planned cloud deployments were not substantially affected at a month-to-month level until May.

May 2020 was a pivotal month. The overall compound monthly growth rate (CMGR) of the top four public IaaS providers from May 2020 through the first half of August 2020 was nearly double overall CMGR from March 2019 through May 2020 (6.1% to 3.3%, respectively).

"This data will help our customers gauge the growth direction and magnitude every few weeks," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "They will be among the first to observe and react when cloud growth returns to pre-COVID-19 levels."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights, based in Austin, Texas, provides several tools for evaluating its data and analysis:

Quantitative and algorithmic investors use Liftr Insights' data definitions, sample data, and backtesting guide to assess Liftr Cloud Components Tracker data in their own modeling environments.

Research analysts, fundamental investors, and supply chain planners assess Liftr Insights sample monthly reports and spreadsheets.

Liftr Insights' data collection is compliant with SEC policies and currently gathers publicly available data about the top four public clouds: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Google Cloud, as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap.

