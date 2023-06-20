Public Cloud Services Market size is expected to increase by USD 784.2 billion at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2022 and 2027; Increasing number of Datacenter hyperscale and Colocation Providers to drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The public cloud services market size is forecast to increase by USD 784.2 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 22.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing number of data center hyperscale and colocation providers, the growing shift toward reducing capital expenditures on IT hardware, and the rising adoption of IoT and ML, and big data technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Public Cloud Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the public cloud services market by service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), business segment (SME and large enterprise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth of the SaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Workday Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Public cloud services market - Segmentation

This public cloud services market report extensively covers market segmentation by service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), business segment (SME and large enterprise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the SaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period. SaaS is a cloud service model that involves the central hosting of software programs and other associated data. The hosted programs and data are accessed using a web browser over the internet. SaaS allows users to gain access to various components and features of software programs for a subscription fee.

Public cloud services market - Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The public cloud services market is witnessing strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants. This can be attributed to the increasing competition among existing vendors operating in the public cloud market. They are entering strategic partnerships and collaborations with market participants such as infrastructure providers, software providers, technology providers, and platform providers. This strategic move will assist vendors with product development, geographical expansion, and improved access to technological expertise. Besides, this move will enable them to explore new opportunities for their products and services and generate revenue through the sale of their software to enterprises from various industries, including IT and telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government organizations. SAP, Salesfore.com Inc., and Oracle generate revenues from the licensing of their software programs.

Key Drivers -

The increasing number of data center hyperscale and colocation providers will drive the public cloud services market during the forecast period. One of the factors driving the market is sustained efforts by hyperscalers and colocation providers to expand and build data centers. For instance, in the past few years, hyperscalers have invested approximately USD 200 billion to expand their capacity and open new data centers. This increase in the number of hyperscale data centers will have a positive impact on the data center server market. Apart from investing in branded servers from companies such as Cisco and Dell Technologies, hyperscalers are increasingly adopting white box servers during their hardware refresh cycle. For instance, Alibaba adopted white box servers instead of branded vendors. Hence, in the coming years, there will be stiff competition between white box and branded vendors. The generation of massive amounts of data has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or collocate data centers to serve their customers better. In addition, the increasing use of cloud computing is driving the demand for data centers. Hence, various firms are investing in the launch of new data centers.

One of the factors driving the market is sustained efforts by hyperscalers and colocation providers to expand and build data centers. For instance, in the past few years, hyperscalers have invested approximately USD 200 billion to expand their capacity and open new data centers. This increase in the number of hyperscale data centers will have a positive impact on the data center server market. Apart from investing in branded servers from companies such as Cisco and Dell Technologies, hyperscalers are increasingly adopting white box servers during their hardware refresh cycle. For instance, Alibaba adopted white box servers instead of branded vendors. Hence, in the coming years, there will be stiff competition between white box and branded vendors. The generation of massive amounts of data has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or collocate data centers to serve their customers better. In addition, the increasing use of cloud computing is driving the demand for data centers. Hence, various firms are investing in the launch of new data centers. However, setting up a data center at an organizational level can incur huge investments. Hence, many organizations are opting for public cloud-based storage and server services to eliminate such investments. Besides, various organizations are forming partnerships to offer public cloud services and benefit from this opportunity.

Key Challenges -

Vendor lock-ins are likely to pose a challenge to the public cloud services market during the forecast period. A vendor lock-in, also known as customer lock-in or proprietary lock-in, involves a practice in which the customer using a product or service cannot easily transition to another vendor's offerings. As a result, the customer is dependent on a specific vendor for products and services, barring the former from gaining access to the technology, solution, or services developed by other vendors. A vendor lock-in can pose a challenge in switching to public cloud service providers after storing all the data on a cloud platform. Besides, it becomes more challenging to switch between public cloud vendors. This is because all vendors may not support the same languages, libraries, APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), architecture, or OS used to build and run applications or store information.

A vendor lock-in, also known as customer lock-in or proprietary lock-in, involves a practice in which the customer using a product or service cannot easily transition to another vendor's offerings. As a result, the customer is dependent on a specific vendor for products and services, barring the former from gaining access to the technology, solution, or services developed by other vendors. A vendor lock-in can pose a challenge in switching to public cloud service providers after storing all the data on a cloud platform. Besides, it becomes more challenging to switch between public cloud vendors. This is because all vendors may not support the same languages, libraries, APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), architecture, or OS used to build and run applications or store information. Although it is possible to switch between public cloud providers, it can be a time-consuming, labor-intensive, and expensive process. Besides, switching vendors may even result in rebuilding or altering an application to fit the new platform.

What are the key data covered in this public cloud services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Public Cloud Services Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Public Cloud Services Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Public Cloud Services Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Public Cloud Services Market vendors

Public cloud services market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.7% Market growth 2022-2027 USD 784.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Workday Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

