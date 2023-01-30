Public cloud services market size to increase by USD 221.84 billion; North America to account for 52% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 221.84 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 19%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Gain detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Public Cloud Services Market 2022-2026

By region, the global public cloud services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 52% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased adoption of cloud computing services and a rise in data center investments are driving the growth of the public cloud services market in North America. Download A PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The public cloud services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers public cloud service that provides cloud products and services for databases, networking, security, analytics and big data, domains and website management, application services, media services, middleware, and others under the brand name of Alibaba Cloud .

- The company offers public cloud service that provides cloud products and services for databases, networking, security, analytics and big data, domains and website management, application services, media services, middleware, and others under the brand name of . Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT and ML and big data, the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers, and the shift toward reduced capital expenditures on IT hardware. However, vendor lock-ins are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By service, the market is segmented into SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. The SaaS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this public cloud services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the public cloud services market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of public cloud services market vendors.

Public Cloud Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 221.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

