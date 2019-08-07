Public Comment Period Now Open for New ASCCP Risk-Based Management Consensus Guidelines

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Working groups convened by ASCCP and made up of experts in cervical cancer, including representatives from nearly 20 professional organizations, are developing new Risk-Based Management Consensus Guidelines, an update to the 2012 Consensus Guidelines for Managing Abnormal Cervical Cancer Screening Test and Cancer Precursors. The goals of these guidelines are to increase accuracy of risk estimates for precancer and, at the same time, to reduce complexity of clinical management for providers and patients. The last 10 years of research has shown that risk-based management allows clinicians to better identify which patients are likely go on to develop pre-cancer, and which patients may be indicated to return to routine screening.

The working groups are seeking feedback on the preliminary Guidelines documents. The Public Comment period is now open and will be available until September 1, 2019.

The project is chaired by Richard S. Guido, MD, Professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, Division of Gynecologic Specialties, Magee Women's Hospital within the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Past President of ASCCP. "We aim to achieve consensus and broad buy-in through the early involvement of key stakeholders and organizations, including patient advocate groups," said Dr. Guido. He continued, "We have established working groups that have reviewed data on multiple aspects of screening to define risk levels for colposcopy, treatment, and surveillance of patients with abnormal screening results."

The working groups will incorporate feedback from the Public Comment period to adjust the preliminary statements that inform the guidelines, with the goal of ratifying these statements October 3-4, 2019. The final ASCCP Risk-Based Management Consensus Guidelines, technology to support their use by clinicians, such as web- and Smartphone-based tools, as well as scientific articles supporting the guidelines, are expected to be available for use by clinicians in 2020.

To view the preliminary guidelines and provide comments, go to www.asccp.org/Guidelines.

