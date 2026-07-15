Public Comment Period Opens for Proposed Minnesota Nickel Sulfide Mine

Water Over Nickel urges Minnesotans to act now to protect the future of the state's clean water.

ONAMIA, Minn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened the public comment period for the proposed Tamarack Mine, giving Minnesotans an opportunity to help shape one of the state's most consequential environmental decisions. The public comment period runs from July 14 through September 14, 2026.

Water Over Nickel, a Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe-led initiative, is encouraging Minnesotans to participate in the public comment process by sharing their questions, concerns and priorities with state regulators.

The proposed Tamarack Mine, located 1.3 miles from the Band's community, would be Minnesota's first nickel sulfide mine, setting an important precedent for how future mining proposals are evaluated in the state's water-rich environment. The proposed mine is near wetlands, peatlands, lakes, homes and culturally significant sites for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Its location within the Mississippi and St. Croix River watersheds means decisions made during this review could affect water resources that connect communities across Minnesota.

"This proposed mine is not just a Mille Lacs Band issue. It's a Minnesota issue," said Chief Executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Virgil Wind. "What happens in these watersheds affects communities far beyond the mine site and has generational implications. This public comment period is our opportunity to speak up and protect the resources we depend on, especially our clean water. Once the pollution happens, there's no going back."

A recent statewide study shows clean water is a unifying priority for Minnesotans: 86% of Minnesotans say protecting water is very or extremely important and 95% believe we have a responsibility to protect it for future generations.

"Clean water is something our state rallies around and submitting a comment is one of the most meaningful ways we can protect our shared water," said Commissioner of Natural Resources for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Kelly Applegate. "Your voice is urgently needed, whether you fish these waters, paddle in nearby rivers, harvest Manoomin (wild rice), rely on clean drinking water or simply want to protect Minnesota for future generations."

Public comments become part of the official environmental review record and are considered by state agencies as they evaluate the proposed project and its potential impacts. Minnesotans do not need technical expertise to participate. Comments based on personal experience, community concern and local knowledge all play an important role in the review process.

Comments may be submitted online, via mail or by attending one of the DNR's scheduled public meetings. Information about each option, along with resources to help Minnesotans participate, is available at: www.waterovernickel.com/take-action

About Water Over Nickel

Water Over Nickel is an initiative led by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to protect Minnesota's people, natural resources and cultural sites from the negative impacts of nickel mining. The initiative's efforts are grounded in a commitment to preserving Minnesota's natural environment and water resources for generations to come. Learn more at www.waterovernickel.com.

SOURCE Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe