Public Consulting Group & Synergist Technology Partner to Deliver High-Quality AI Compliance, Security, and Governance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG), a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm, has announced a new strategic partnership with Synergist Technology, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) governance, security, and compliance solutions. This collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations to address the rapidly growing need for robust AI compliance frameworks, data governance, and security protocols across various industries.

As AI technologies continue to proliferate and transform industries, organizations face increasing challenges in ensuring that their AI systems operate ethically, securely, and in compliance with evolving regulations. Through this partnership, PCG and Synergist Technology will combine their expertise to offer comprehensive solutions that help organizations navigate the complexities of AI governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

PCG's deep experience in public sector consulting, regulatory compliance, and risk management, paired with Synergist Technology's cutting-edge solutions in AI security and governance, will provide clients with a powerful suite of services to ensure their AI systems are safe, transparent, and fully compliant with legal and ethical standards.

"AI is reshaping industries from healthcare to finance, education to public safety. However, with these advancements come significant challenges around compliance, privacy, and security," said Nicolle Suvada, PCG's Technology Consulting Vice President. "Our partnership with Synergist Technology positions us to provide the most comprehensive, forward-thinking solutions to help our clients implement AI systems that are not only innovative but also secure and compliant with current regulations."

Synergist Technology has developed advanced tools that monitor, audit, and secure AI models throughout their lifecycle, ensuring compliance with stringent data protection laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), with zero-trust principles, and emerging global AI regulations. Their solutions are designed to build trust in AI systems by ensuring transparency and accountability while reducing operational risks and mitigating the potential for bias in AI models.

"We are excited to partner with PCG, a trusted name in consulting and public sector solutions," said Elycia Morris, CEO of Synergist Technology. "Together, we can help organizations across industries leverage the full potential of AI while addressing critical concerns around security, governance, and regulatory compliance. Our combined expertise will empower clients to develop and deploy AI systems that are not only effective but also responsible and ethical."

AI Compliance and Security

By combining PCG's extensive experience working with government entities and large-scale enterprises with Synergist Technology's cutting-edge tools and technologies, the two companies are poised to support businesses as they navigate the complex regulatory environment surrounding AI, cybersecurity, and data privacy.

The partnership between PCG and Synergist Technology comes at a pivotal time as governments and regulators worldwide continue to refine policies and regulations surrounding AI technologies. With organizations increasingly being held accountable for the ethical implications of their AI systems, ensuring compliance and safeguarding against potential security risks have become top priorities.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers education consulting services and technology solutions that help schools, school districts, and state education agencies/ministries of education to promote student success, improve programs and processes, and optimize financial resources. www.PublicConsultingGroup.com

About Synergist Technology

Synergist Technology stands at the forefront of AI governance and compliance. Its AFFIRM software platform is purpose-built to manage the complexities of governance and compliance for AI systems. The company enables organizations and government agencies to proactively monitor AI policies and systems, detecting compliance and model risks before they escalate. Its commitment to innovation and excellence empowers its clients with visibility and control over their AI systems, fostering responsible AI deployment and minimizing compliance and liability risks. www.Synergist.Technology

