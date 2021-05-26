Public Consulting Group Acquires TeachersConnect to Help Solve the Teacher Shortage Crisis

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG), a leading provider of solutions implementation and operations improvement services to the public sector, today announced it has purchased the TeachersConnect educator social network and the Grab and Grow learning community from Great Teachers, Inc. The acquisition aligns with PCG's commitment to building sustainable pipelines of diverse talent to help overcome the teacher shortage affecting districts across the country.

TeachersConnect was founded by former teacher, David Meyers, in 2015 to provide a safe, educator-only social network to make sure that teaching is never-again a solo activity. Through this network, teachers ask questions, validate concerns, and share ideas and resources—and have an opportunity to earn supplemental income. TeachersConnect has helped tens of thousands of teachers become the educators they aspired to be when they chose to teach.

David Meyers will join PCG and help lead the development of an expanded TeachersConnect ecosystem, where all aspiring educators and teachers have access to resources and jobs to help ensure social equity in our classrooms. Commenting on the opportunity, David said, "We're on a mission to make sure every teacher gets a dream job, and every student gets a dream teacher. The best way to turn that calling into reality is by giving every teacher a handpicked dream team of colleagues and mentors. It's clear that our new PCG colleagues share that vision. The creativity, credibility, and reach of PCG make this a uniquely powerful union, and our team can't wait to get started on breaking down the barriers to equity and excellence in teaching and learning."

Jim Popp, PCG manager and President of University Instructors LLC, a PCG company, said, "David shares our vision and goal to help solve the teacher shortage crisis and improve diversity within the teaching profession. Together, we will leverage PCG's extensive partnerships and resources to expand teacher supports, accelerate pathways to licensure and employment, and offer portability and additional supplemental income opportunities to members of TeachersConnect."

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with education, health, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs over 2,500 professionals worldwide—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers human capital services, consulting, and technology solutions that help schools, school districts, and state education agencies/ministries of education to promote student success, improve programs and processes, and optimize financial resources. To learn more, visit http://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/education/.

About TeachersConnect

Teachers deserve access to the most powerful resource of all — each other. TeachersConnect knows that every teacher wants to make a difference in their schools and with their students. We envision a community where all teachers collaborate to make an enduring impact — regardless of experience, personal background, or school location. Our goal is to ensure that every teacher has the confidence, skill, and joy to succeed. When teachers succeed, students thrive. TeachersConnect sprung from the MassChallenge and LearnLaunch accelerator programs and was a national finalist in the 2017 SXSWEdu Launch pitch competition and a state finalist in the 2018 Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) education pitch competition.

