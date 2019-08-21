Public Consulting Group Expands Footprint in Arkansas with the Acquisition of Script™, a Comprehensive System of Web-based Education Data Management Tools from Script, LLC

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG), a leading provider of solutions implementation and operations improvement services to the public sector, today announced that it is expanding its portfolio of web-based education data management tools in the EDPlan™ suite with the acquisition of the Script™ system and other related assets from their previous owner, Script, LLC.

Prior to its acquisition by PCG, Script™ was operated by Script, LLC of Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Script™ is a comprehensive system of electronic data management tools designed to meet district-wide special education and equity requirements. Script™'s suite of software tools support Individualized Education Programs (IEP), Eligibility, Response to Intervention (RtI), 504, Graduation Planning. Script™ also features process guides detailing education processes such as Due Process, Eligibility Determinations, Behavior Plans, IEPs, and RtI, as well as a series of process guides on specific areas of Arkansas policy and law.

PCG's EDPlan platform, designed in partnership with teachers, education professionals, and project management experts, is used by thousands of districts and schools and more than 30 states to promote a plan for student success—in special education, academics, behavior, and beyond. Script™'s suite of tools, such as Script Special Education and Early Childhood, Script Dyslexia, and Script™ English Language Learner (ELL), will enhance the breadth and quality of the reach, promotion, and impact that PCG is able to deliver to its clients with EDPlan.

"We have a deep appreciation for the transformative power of robust data management systems – on student learning, family engagement, instruction, teacher effectiveness, compliance, and so much more," said Grant Blair, Director of PCG's Education practice. "We are always seeking ways to enhance our system and expand its capabilities to positively impact student and teacher success and are confident that the Script™ solutions will help us deliver on those improved outcomes."

As part of PCG's asset acquisition of Script™, a number of Script, LLC's personnel will be joining PCG as employees or contractors, including Jason Van Dyke, CEO of Script, LLC. "I am excited to join PCG and look forward to making Arkansas educators' jobs even easier," said Jason Van Dyke. "The increased resources and support at PCG will allow the Script™ solution to remain Arkansas focused while better supporting school districts, educators, and students with PCG offerings as well."

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG has over 2,500 professionals in more than 60 offices worldwide. PCG's Education practice offers consulting services and technology solutions that help schools, school districts, and state education agencies/ministries of education to promote student success, improve programs and processes, and optimize financial resources. To learn more, visit http://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/education/.

About Script™

Script™ is a comprehensive system engineered to meet district-wide special education and equity requirements. Script™'s single login system gives administrators flexibility and control to utilize and assign documentation and processes to appropriate district staff. Prior to its acquisition by PCG, Script™ was owned and operated by Script, LLC of Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

