Public Consulting Group Recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) is proud to announce that it's been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI).

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the leading global nonprofit for business disability inclusion, working to promote the full inclusion of people with disabilities, to inspire accessible innovation for all, and to foster cultures of inclusion.

"Consistently meeting our clients' challenges with innovative solutions requires the depth of perspective only a diversity of lived experiences can provide," said PCG's Chief Executive Officer William Mosakowski. "PCG embraces disability inclusion as an area in which we must strive for continuous improvement; yet this recognition validates that we are headed in the right direction. We will continue to infuse our business strategies and corporate culture with the perspectives of people with disabilities."

The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. There are six categories within the 2023 DEI benchmark, including: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices; Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Non-U.S. Operations.

"This recognition reflects the intentional efforts we've made to cultivate an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered," said PCG's Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Sophia Thwaites. "We recognize we are still early in this journey and have more work to accomplish. PCG remains committed to further advancing disability inclusion in the workplace and growing and elevating high-growth career opportunities for people with disabilities."

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, and clients in six Canadian provinces and Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit https://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/.

