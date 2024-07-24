Public Consulting Group Recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

Earns Top Score on 2024 Disability Equality Index®

BOSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) is proud to announce that it's been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the second year in a row, earning a top score of 90 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®. The Disability Equality Index is the leading benchmarking tool for companies to measure and advance disability workplace inclusion practices within their organizations.

A joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities, while also helping companies create long term value for their workforce and stakeholder communities.

"Disability inclusion will continue to be a key area of focus for PCG as we work to advance our shared vision of a future where all people have the opportunity to reach their full potential," said the firm's Chief Executive Officer William S. Mosakowski. "Being named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the second year in a row marks our progress toward that vision, prompts us to recognize the work yet to be done, and increases our momentum to remain committed and active in advancing in this area."

The Disability Equality Index measures key performance indicators across various categories, including culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

"Over the past 12 months, we've continued to advance disability workplace inclusion through a variety of initiatives, including trainings for people managers and supervisors, partnering with Work Without Limits and Perkins Access to build organizational awareness of digital accessibility best practices, expanding our neurodiversity internship program, and others," said PCG's Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Sophia Thwaites. "While we celebrate this accolade, we recognize that there is still much more to do on our journey to becoming an inclusive and accessible workplace for all."

More information on PCG's disability inclusion efforts is available on the firm's website.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states and clients in six Canadian provinces and Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit https://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/.

