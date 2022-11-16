Public Consulting Group Recognized for Continued Commitment to Hiring Veterans

Joins select rank of companies awarded Military.com's Veteran Hiring Pledge, strengthens its commitment to military recruitment

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced that it has made a Veteran Hiring Pledge with Military.com, the premier digital resource for the military community. The pledge is awarded to select companies who have shown an active commitment to hiring veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This marks PCG's first time earning the designation, solidifying the firm's place as a member of Military.com's Veteran Hiring Commitment Program.

"No single ingredient in building a successful organization is more important than finding the right people," said PCG Founder, President, and CEO Bill Mosakowski. "Veterans bring unique and invaluable skills to the workforce and have lived out a demonstrated commitment to public service. We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to providing the military community with high-growth career opportunities that offer them a platform for continued service to the communities in which they live."

Today's announcement is a milestone in PCG's ongoing effort to recruit veterans. Earlier this year, PCG partnered with the United States Army through the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program to help connect enlisting Soldiers and Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Cadets to post-military career opportunities.

"PCG is relentlessly focused on building a diverse, engaged workforce, and the veteran community is one of high focus for us," said Tobi Russell, PCG's Chief People Officer. "Veterans add so much to the fabric of a culture like PCG's, which is rooted in helping the public sector improve lives. In making this pledge, we hope to amplify our military recruitment efforts and continue building a team that is passionate about public service."

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals across the United States—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm has extensive experience in all 50 states and belongs to a family of companies with a presence in Australia, Canada, and Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

