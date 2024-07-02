Public Debut of Skyryse One to Headline 2024 EAA AirVenture

Skyryse announces in-person public debut of Skyryse One at 2024 EAA AirVenture Post this

Powering the revolutionary controls of the Skyryse One is SkyOS™, the first operating system for flight with simplified control and an aircraft-agnostic, triply-redundant fly-by-wire system. By replacing the decades-old mechanical controls and creating the first digital backbone for an entire aircraft, Skyryse completely rethought cockpit design from a blank slate to create the most integrated, elevated, and simplified aircraft in the world.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the helicopter up close for the very first time in public and meet members of the Skyryse team at Booth #420 – located in between the control tower and the EAA's main merchandise tent. The booth was designed to bring Skyryse One's groundbreaking, simple, ergonomic, and upscale interior to life.

Visitors will also have a chance to experience what it's like to fly the groundbreaking SkyOS universal flight operating system with a demonstration in a conforming simulator. Sign up for an opportunity to experience the simulator at AirVenture here on the Skyryse website .

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, where zero fatalities are our goal, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOS™ system – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $290 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.Skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

