Public Enemy The Revolution Will Now Be Televised in High Def On CHANNEL ZERO

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Enemy - the legendary super group that launched a musical revolution - have announced they will bring their classic videos to the world in newly remastered HD for the first time. The remastered HD version of Public Enemy's "911 Is a Joke" from the group's third album, Fear Of A Black Planet, is out now. The video, on platform for the first time ever, represents a seminal moment in the group's history; one that brings Public Enemy forward as forefathers of a visual revolution that can now be celebrated digitally. Throughout the next two months and leading into the 30th anniversary of the landmark album, Apocalypse 91... The Enemy Strikes Black, UMe will be releasing a mix of music videos that have previously never been available digitally and classic videos remastered in HD formats for the first time on Public Enemy's official YouTube channel, CHANNEL ZERO.

Additional videos will follow on CHANNEL ZERO with the debut of the videos for "Can't Do Nuttin' For Ya Man," "Brothers Gonna Work It Out," the uncensored version of "Anti-N Machine," "Burn Hollywood Burn," featuring Ice Cube and Big Daddy Kane, and their GRAMMY® nominated anthem "Fight The Power," all from Fear Of A Black Planet. More HD videos coming include "Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos" and "Louder Than A Bomb" from their landmark release It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back, "Hazy Shade Of Criminal," "Welcome To The Terrordome (Instrumental)" and "He Got Game." October 1st marks the anniversary of a seminal moment in the group's history as the forefathers of a musical, cultural, political, and visual revolution that started over 30 years. And for the October 1st anniversary of their 1991 GRAMMY® nominated release, Apocalypse 91... The Enemy Strikes Black, the videos for "By The Time I Get To Arizona," "Nighttrain" and "Shut Em Down," will once again make their debut and make history in HD.

Last year, the group released the critically acclaimed album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, reuniting them with their original record label, Def Jam and featuring "Fight The Power: Remix 2020" with Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG and Questlove. The album included guest appearances by Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton and more. Their classic albums are the soundtrack to hip-hop's rise as a form of social and political commentary. 1988's It Takes a Nation of Millions To Hold Us Back was, and still is, one of the most important records ever made, with Rolling Stone recently naming it the #15 Greatest Album of All Time and The New York Times added it to their list of "25 Most Significant Albums of the Last Century." Fear of a Black Planet--also named on the Rolling Stone list --features PE anthems including the original version of "Fight The Power," "911 Is a Joke" and "Welcome To The Terrordome." Most recently, SPIN Magazine named them to the #9 position on their "Most Influential Artists of the Last 35 Years" list. PE was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and received The Recording Academy's "Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2020.

CHANNEL ZERO'S SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

08/30 – "911 Is A Joke"

09/01 – "Burn Hollywood Burn"

09/03 – "Can't Do Nuttin' For Ya Man"

09/08 – "Brothers Gonna Work It Out"

09/10 – "Fight The Power" / "Anti-N Machine"

09/13 – "Welcome To The Terrordome (Instrumental)"

09/15 – "I Stand Accused"

09/17 – "Give It Up" / "What Kind Of Power We Got?" / "So Whatcha Gone Do Now?"

09/22 – "Hazy Shade Of Criminal"

09/24 – "Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos"/ "Louder Than A Bomb" / "He Got Game"

09/27 – "Terminator X – Buck Whylin' (Chuck D Introducing Sister Souljah)"

09/29 – "Rebirth"

10/01 – "By The Time I Get To Arizona" / "Nighttrain" / "Shut Em Down"

