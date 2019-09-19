Public Finance Attorney Joins Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton in Louisiana

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana public finance attorney Donald Cunningham Jr. has joined Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, as of counsel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Further bolstering the firm's affordable housing tax credit expertise, transactions attorney Kara Hargrove joins the Dallas office.

The addition of Mr. Cunningham in Louisiana represents Shackelford's second office outside of Texas. The business and entertainment law firm currently has offices in Dallas, Houston, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas, as well as Nashville, Tennessee.

"Donnie has an extensive public finance resume, providing expertise on public and exempt bond transactions throughout the country," said firm founder John Shackelford. "We are excited someone with his background is joining our team and that we now have an office in Louisiana."

Mr. Cunningham represents tax credit developers in the acquisition, construction and renovation of affordable housing projects and assists with bond, construction loan, soft loan and equity documentation. He has significant experience working with DUS (Delegated Underwriting and Servicing) lenders and syndicators and LIHTC (Low Income Housing Tax Credit) lenders.

He has served as special bond counsel with public authority boards including the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Louisiana Community Development Authority, and the Florida School Boards Association.

Mr. Cunningham also represents private and public entities in mergers and acquisitions, investigations, and due diligence matters. He joins the firm from Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassell LLP. He previously practiced at Jones Walker LLP.

Ms. Hargrove's transactions practice focuses on the affordable housing tax credit industry, working with developers, non-profits and housing agencies. Her practice also includes financing, M&A work, entity creation and conversion of existing entities. She assists clients in debt and equity finance agreements, shareholder agreements, non-compete and non-disclosures and employment agreements. She joins the firm as an associate from Clayton, McKay & Bailey, PC.

Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP is a general business, aviation and entertainment law firm with attorneys and offices in Dallas, Houston, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more about the firm at http://www.shackelford.law.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Related Links

http://www.shackelford.law

