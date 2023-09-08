Public Forums Scheduled in St. Mary's County to Obtain Community Feedback on The Future of The Thomas Johnson Bridge and Potential Replacement

Private bridge operating company to discuss its plan to fund with 100% equity upfront, build on a 3-year construction schedule, and operate a new bridge.

LEONARDTOWN, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As follow-up to United Bridge Partners' presentation before the Commissioners of St. Mary's County (CSMC) on April 18, where it demonstrated its track record of previously deploying over $900 million across five states, and rebuilding, and operating six bridges in need that were perpetually unfunded, and how it could deliver a similar solution for the Thomas Johnson Bridge, the company is hosting public forums to hear directly from the community. 

The company is hosting four meetings in the county where it will present, provide two-minute timeslots for direct public comment and questions, and offer a survey.  The meetings in the county will result in a report to be presented to the CSMC. 

The meetings will take place from 7 – 8 p.m. at the following times and locations:

  • Thursday September 28 – Lexington Park Library
    21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653
  • Tuesday, October 3 – Lexington Park Library
    21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653
  • Thursday October 5 – Leonardtown Library
    23630 Hayden Farm Ln, Leonardtown, MD 20650

About United Bridge Partners: United Bridge Partners funds, designs, builds, owns, and operates private toll bridges across the United States. Its mission is to creatively deliver and operate transportation infrastructure for America's Communities. UBP is responsible for all long-term operations and maintenance, customer service, and tolling back office activities and integrates into the community by creating economic opportunities, opening a permanent local office and actively participating in local events – www.unitedbridgepartners.com.

