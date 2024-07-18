Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) Calls for Overhaul of "Responsible Gambling" Model

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) gathered for their annual conference in San Diego this week, the Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI)—a nonprofit research center for public health laws affiliated with Northeastern University School of Law— released a new video to highlight the ethical and scientific failure of the "Responsible Gambling" model.

Under the direction of its president, Professor Richard Daynard, Executive Director Mark Gottlieb, and Director of Gambling Policy Dr. Harry Levant, PHAI is leading the efforts to replace the Responsible Gambling model with a comprehensive public health response to the unprecedented expansion of the gambling industry and online gambling. PHAI will be advocating for and advancing much-needed public health reform and regulation at both the federal and state levels.

The new video, which can be found on the PHAI website here , analyzes key flaws in the Responsible Gambling model—an approach favored by both the gambling industry, and the gambling-industry-funded NCPG.

In the video, Dr. Levant highlights the situation's urgency, stating "The expansion of online gambling without appropriate safeguards and regulation is an industry-driven 'wild west' environment, resulting in a looming public health crisis."

President Daynard echoed this statement by criticizing the current Responsible Gambling model: "The Responsible Gambling model puts the onus on the customer, rather than focusing on the irresponsible design and marketing decisions of the gambling industry."

Professor Gottlieb also emphasized the need for change. "The time has come to expose the failures of the Responsible Gambling model and move forward with a public health approach to regulation and reform," he said.

PHAI continues to establish itself as a critical voice for proper regulation and restraint as the gambling industry grows. In December 2023, PHAI's Center for Public Health Litigation filed a class action lawsuit against online gambling giant DraftKings, alleging false advertising related to DraftKings promotional offerings. The lawsuit made national headlines and was featured in such media as CBS News' 60 Minutes, CNN, and National Public Radio (NPR).

