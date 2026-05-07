Public Health Advocacy Institute's Dr. Harry Levant added to Panel for U.S. Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Sports Betting and Gaming Integrity

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) is proud to announce that its Director of Gambling Policy, Dr. Harry Levant, has been added to the panel of witnesses at an upcoming hearing of the United States Senate Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy

The hearing, No Sure Bets: Protecting Sports Integrity in America, will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET, and will be available via live stream.

The hearing, convened by U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Chair of the Senate subcommittee, will bring together a range of perspectives to examine the impact of the rapid expansion of sports betting in the United States.

Dr. Levant's appearance follows PHAI's recent International Symposium on Online Gambling and Public Health, hosted at Northeastern University in April. The conference convened researchers, policymakers, and advocates from around the globe to consider sports betting and online gambling addiction from a public health perspective.

Other witnesses during the U.S. Senate hearing will include:

Bill Miller, President & CEO of the American Gaming Association

Mary Beth Thomas, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council

Scott Sadin, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity Compliance 360

Hon. Patrick McHenry, Senior Advisor for The Coalition for Prediction Markets

Dr. Levant said: "I truly appreciate the opportunity to join this distinguished panel, and thank Chairman Blackburn and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell for the invitation. I look forward to presenting a public health perspective on sports betting and its impacts."

PHAI Executive Director Mark Gottlieb added, "We are proud that Dr. Levant has been announced as a panel witness at this important hearing. It has been PHAI's mission to foster understanding of the rapid growth of online sports gambling as an issue of public health for participants, their families, and the broader sports ecosystem."

About the Public Health Advocacy Institute

Founded in 1979, the Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) is a nonprofit legal research center focused on public health law located at Northeastern University School of Law. In 2014, PHAI formed the Center for Public Health Litigation, a nonprofit law firm that uses the civil justice system to improve public health by using litigation targeting tobacco industry products, unhealthy foods, deceptive health marketing, and deceptive gambling practices as part of a public health strategy.

To learn more about PHAI, visit phai.org.



Contact:

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Harry Levant, [email protected]













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Sandra Prendergast, [email protected]

SOURCE Public Health Advocacy Institute