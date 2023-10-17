Public Health and Los Angeles Food Policy Council Hold Two-Part Series on Food and Climate Change

Events showcase collaborative city and county efforts to address nutrition security and climate sustainability

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) and the Los Angeles Food Policy Council today continued their efforts to focus on food access and sustainability across the region by hosting a two-part events series, "Sustainable Food in Motion." The events series comes at a moment when the governments of both Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles are focused on issues like nutrition security and climate change. Recent examples include the County's adoption of a comprehensive strategic plan that addresses food equity with a coordinated systemic approach, and the City Council's vote to create Good Food Zones.

The first event in the series, "Good Food Day: Our Food Supply Chain and Climate Sustainability," took place on October 17 on the South Lawn of Los Angeles City Hall. With the city's iconic city council chambers as a backdrop, the event featured an interactive marketplace, resource fair, and exhibition spotlighting important issues, developments, and initiatives critical to making the food system in the region accessible, sustainable, healthy, and fair. Civic leaders, business and organizations leading local efforts towards a sustainable, climate-friendly food system in Los Angeles were in attendance, representing different aspects and components of the food system. The City also recognized Good Food Champions from each city council district.

"Nutrition security and climate change are two sides of the same coin in our pursuit of a sustainable future," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. "Unfortunately, we know that households with low income and communities of color experience food insecurity and the impacts of climate change disproportionately. We must address both issues with urgency and care, because the health of our planet and the health of our communities are intertwined."

The second event of the series, "Navigating the Crossroads: The Intersection of Nutrition Security and Climate Change" will take place on October 19 at the Huffington Center in Los Angeles. The interactive event will highlight the urgency of addressing both nutrition security and climate change. Keynote speaker Michael Dimock, Executive Director, Roots of Change, will highlight how these issues are connected as well present solutions for a resilient future, including empowering local communities. The event will also feature a training on communicating with stakeholders and an awards ceremony recognizing Good Food Champions from across Los Angeles County.

"Every year, the Los Angeles Food Policy Council hosts 'Good Food Day,' an event to spotlight important issues, developments, and initiatives critical to making our food system in the region accessible, sustainable, healthy, and fair," said Alba Maria Velasquez, MURP, Executive Director, LA Food Policy Council. "This year, we are emphasizing the interconnectedness between our local food supply chain and climate sustainability and honoring organizations who are leading local efforts to promote good food for all."

The City of Los Angeles and County of Los Angeles are actively working to address nutrition security and climate change through various initiatives and policies. Los Angeles County has been focused on improving access to healthy food in underserved communities as well as addressing food waste by diverting fresh, wholesome food away from landfills. Los Angeles County has also been actively involved in climate action efforts and sustainability issues related to reducing carbon emissions, conserving water, reducing single-use plastics, and promoting sustainable food practices. The City of Los Angeles has supported urban agriculture initiatives, including community gardens and urban farms. The city has also focused on addressing environmental and food justice, with an emphasis on reducing disparities in access to healthy food and exposure to environmental pollutants in marginalized communities.

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

About the Los Angeles Food Policy Council (LAFPC )- We work to ensure food is healthy, affordable, fair and sustainable for all. We are the largest Food Policy Council in the United States. LAFPC believes Good Food for All is possible and that all communities deserve access to good food, grown in a way that respects people and the planet. LAFPC works to create a local food system free from hunger, rooted in equity and access, supportive of farmers and food workers, and guided by principles of environmental stewardship and regeneration. We catalyze, coordinate, and connect people across the Los Angeles region, including government, business and community groups working on food.

# # #

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health works to protect health,

prevent disease, and promote health and well-being.

For more information contact:

Bruce Hartzell

Bhartzell@frasercommunications.com

SOURCE The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health