Public Health Experts Agree: Halloween Is Happening

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public health experts, community leaders, mayors and governors from across the country have joined a growing wave of approval and support for a safe and creative Halloween 2020 that includes Martha Stewart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Whoopi Goldberg. Newspaper editorial boards, government officials, media personalities, parents, and public figures say that we can prioritize safety and still enjoy this fall with all types of Halloween celebrations.

FORMER CDC & FDA OFFICIAL DR. STEPHEN OSTROFF: "Halloween is traditionally an outdoor holiday and the one time of the year when kids want to wear a mask. This is fully consistent with the CDC safety guidelines, and with the appropriate physical distancing, there are ways to do trick-or-treating safely. Whether this means employing a creative 'one-way' solution or finding another way to show off costumes, this type of activity can easily take place this week with minimal risk of COVID-19 transmission."

Read more about what they're saying at AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenExperts and join the conversation on social media with #HalloweenIsHappening.

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND

Dr. Stephen Ostroff served as the FDA's deputy commissioner and chief scientist and as the deputy director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ostroff is working with the National Confectioners Association to help Americans take the guesswork out of Halloween.

served as the FDA's deputy commissioner and chief scientist and as the deputy director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ostroff is working with the National Confectioners Association to help Americans take the guesswork out of Halloween. The CDC says that there is very low risk of getting COVID-19 from food packaging.

Halloween chocolate & candy sales are up 8.6% over 2019 – growth driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 12.2%. (IRI)

The Halloween season accounts for $4.6 billion in confectionery sales each year.

in confectionery sales each year. Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day – including at moments like Halloween.

For background stats, b-roll, and graphics, check out our Halloween Media Kit.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Lauren O'Toole Boland

[email protected]

330-571-3693



Carly Schildhaus

[email protected]

516-776-8082

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

Related Links

http://www.CandyUSA.com

