Public Health Initiative Launches to Educate Consumers on Importance of Sanitizing the Nose

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time of heightened attention on evidence-based procedures to reduce the spread of infection, the Sanitize Your Nose campaign launches to raise public awareness of the importance of sanitizing the nose. Together with routine hand hygiene practices, sanitizing the nose can help to reduce the spread of germs that can cause illness.

Hand hygiene, including handwashing or sanitizing, is well understood as a simple, effective way to reduce the spread of germs to help avoid getting sick. While 9 out of 10 Americans think sanitizing your hands helps reduce the risk of infection, only 3 out of 10 Americans understand that sanitizing the nose also helps reduce infection risk, based on a recent national survey by YouGov.*

Germs grow and multiply in the nose—it is a primary location where germs enter and exit the body through air and touch. People touch their noses 100 times a day on average, allowing germs to be transferred from their hands to their nose, and from their nose to their hands and then to others. Sanitizing the nose interrupts the cycle of contamination between the hands and nose, which helps to prevent the spread of infection.

"Sanitizing the nose is an undervalued and underutilized infection prevention practice. Thanks to scientific advancements, there are now over-the-counter nasal antiseptic products to sanitize your nose that are safe, effective and easy to use," said Dr. Michael J. Manyak, chief medical advisor for crisis response for Accenture and member of the Sanitize Your Nose advisory board. "Sanitizing the nose should be a routine practice along with washing your hands. It is the other half of prevention and a public health mantra we want to make as common as 'wash your hands.'"

Reducing germs in the nose with nasal antiseptics is a well-established practice in hospitals for infection prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that hospitals incorporate nasal decolonization, or reducing nasal germs, for all patients prior to major surgeries and where a patient is at higher risk for infection.

"Health care professionals have long recommended that patients have their noses sanitized before surgeries and other periods of heightened vulnerability to help prevent infections," said Sue Barnes, national infection prevention specialist and member of the Sanitize Your Nose advisory board. "Now is the perfect time to look beyond the health care setting and encourage everyone to incorporate sanitizing the nose into their regular routines, especially when they are heading into higher risk environments, such as crowded public places."

The campaign advisory board members are Sue Barnes, RN, CIC, FAPIC, national infection prevention and control specialist; Anusha Belani, MD, infectious disease specialist and infection control consultant; Michael J. Manyak, MD, chief medical advisor for crisis response for Accenture, a Fortune 100 company; Ron W. Singer, MD, FAAOS, orthopedic surgeon; and Ernst Wm. Spannhake, PhD, chief science officer for Global Life Technologies Corp | Nozin.

This public health campaign, sponsored by Nozin, aims to educate people on the role of the nose in spreading infection and the value of sanitizing the nose to reduce the spread of germs.

About the Sanitize Your Nose Campaign

"Sanitize Your Nose" is a public health education campaign to raise awareness of the nose as a hot spot for infectious germs. This initiative will underscore the importance of sanitizing your nose along with routine hand hygiene to help reduce the risk of germs. To learn more about the other half of prevention, visit www.SanitizeYourNose.org.

About Nozin

Nozin® is the leading brand for nasal decolonization. Designed to improve care, lower infection risk and reduce health care costs, Nozin programs utilize Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic with clinically supported infection prevention solutions. Nozin follows a mission to improve the quality of life for people with innovative health technologies. Global Life Technologies Corp. is the maker of Nozin® brand products.

*All figures are from YouGov Plc. Fieldwork was undertaken between 21st - 26th May 2020, the survey was carried out online and the total sample size was 1301 adults. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+). The national survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Nozin.

SOURCE Sanitize Your Nose

