Public Health Software Pioneer Chexout Evolves into Aveva Public Health Solutions, Unveiling a Dynamic Rebranding Initiative

Aveva's Renaming Reflects Expanded Public Health Technology Offerings,

Signals Next Phase of Growth

VIENNA, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chexout, a pioneering force in Public Health software solutions, proudly announces its transformation into Aveva Public Health Solutions (www.avevatech.com) ("Aveva") effective immediately. This pivotal evolution is accompanied by an extensive rebranding initiative, aligning with the company's 14-year legacy as an INC 5000 award-winning enterprise.

Joseph Paulini, CEO of Aveva Public Health Solutions, remarked, "Our transition to Aveva and the accompanying rebranding are natural progressions, driven by the evolving needs of our clientele, including state, city, county, and local health departments. This strategic shift underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to enhancing Public Health's data collection needs."

He added, "The imperative for modernizing Public Health infrastructure gained unprecedented urgency during the pandemic. The resultant Data Modernization Initiative catalyzed a paradigm shift, necessitating agile, interoperable solutions. Aveva stands at the forefront of this movement, empowering Public Health entities with robust technology tailored to their evolving demands."

Aveva's journey began in 2010 with a singular focus on serving Public Health agencies, particularly STD/HIV clinics at the state and local levels. Serendipitously, a comprehensive software overhaul, featuring advanced surveillance, investigative, contact tracing and data collection functionalities, preceded the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, catalyzing exponential growth for the company.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Aveva endeavors to deliver unparalleled Public Health technology solutions, optimizing operational efficiency and amplifying community health initiatives. Recent contracts with prominent state health departments and major metropolitan centers have galvanized Aveva's expansion efforts, facilitating the diversification of product modules encompassing clinic management, electronic health records, field surveillance and investigations, immunization tracking, population health analytics, and vital records management.

To explore Aveva's transformative vision for the future of Public Health Data System Modernization, visit avevatech.com. Experience the essence of Aveva's new identity and brand narrative through the explanatory video available here.

About Aveva (formerly Chexout)

Aveva Public Health Solutions is a pioneering provider of secure, cloud-based, fully integrated IT solutions tailored exclusively for Public Health agencies. Our highly configurable data collection suite caters to diverse Public Health domains, including Clinics, WIC programs, Immunization programs, Population Health initiatives, Surveillance systems, Field Investigations, Emergency Health responses, Environmental health initiatives, and various Public Health programs wherever comprehensive data collection and program management capabilities are needed. Aveva empowers decision-makers with real-time actionable insights, facilitating informed strategies and fostering community well-being.

For a personalized demonstration of Aveva's innovative solutions or to schedule an interview with CEO Joseph Paulini regarding the company's rebranding and Public Health IT modernization initiatives, please contact [email protected].

