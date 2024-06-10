PUBLIC HEARINGS SET FOR JUNE 11-13 FOR SENATE MAPS
Jun 10, 2024, 11:48 ET
Redistricting Commission seeks public input at three Detroit sites.
DETROIT , June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO: The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) will hold in-person public hearings on June 11, 12, and 13 to receive feedback on reconfigured election district maps for the Michigan Senate.
WHAT: The public is asked to provide insight on their preferred choice from one of 12 maps drafted by the commission for Senate districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, and 11. Commissioners invite people to attend the hearings in-person. The public may sign up to make comments during live meetings using this public comment form.
WHEN: The MICRC's in-person public hearings will be held at three Detroit locations. All hearings start at 10 a.m. each day and end at 7 p.m. with breaks from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. and from 3 - 4 p.m.
|
DATE:
|
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
|
PLACE:
|
Detroit Cass Technical High School
|
2501 Second Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
|
DATE:
|
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
|
PLACE:
|
Martin Luther King High School
|
3200 E. Lafayette, Detroit, MI. 48207
|
DATE:
|
Thursday, June 13, 2024
|
PLACE:
|
Renaissance High School
|
6565 W. Outer Drive, Detroit MI. 48235
Additional information on the maps under consideration is available here or call 1-866-627-3247 (866-MAP-FAIR).
SOURCE Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Share this article