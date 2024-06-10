PUBLIC HEARINGS SET FOR JUNE 11-13 FOR SENATE MAPS

Redistricting Commission seeks public input at three Detroit sites.

WHO: The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) will hold in-person public hearings on June 11, 12, and 13 to receive feedback on reconfigured election district maps for the Michigan Senate.

MICRC Commission Chair Anthony Eid and Vice Chair Brittni Kellom explain proposed Michigan House maps during a hearing in February. Proposed maps for the state Senate will be the subject of public hearings taking place June 11-13, 2024 in Detroit.

WHAT: The public is asked to provide insight on their preferred choice from one of 12 maps drafted by the commission for Senate districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, and 11. Commissioners invite people to attend the hearings in-person. The public may sign up to make comments during live meetings using this public comment form.

WHEN: The MICRC's in-person public hearings will be held at three Detroit locations. All hearings start at 10 a.m. each day and end at 7 p.m. with breaks from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. and from 3 - 4 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, June 11, 2024 PLACE: Detroit Cass Technical High School

2501 Second Ave, Detroit, MI 48201



DATE: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 PLACE: Martin Luther King High School

3200 E. Lafayette, Detroit, MI. 48207



DATE: Thursday, June 13, 2024 PLACE: Renaissance High School

6565 W. Outer Drive, Detroit MI. 48235

Additional information on the maps under consideration is available here or call 1-866-627-3247 (866-MAP-FAIR).

