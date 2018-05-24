Public Image Ltd. Celebrate Their 40th Anniversary With The Release Of 'The Public Image is Rotten (Songs from the Heart)' Box Set On July 20, 2018 On UMe

The box set coincides with the release of a career-spanning documentary film about Public Image Ltd (also titled The Public Image is Rotten), which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last year and then had its European premiere at London's Raindance Festival in 2017. Directed by Tabbert Fiiller, it will be released later this year in select theaters.

In 2015 the band released their 10th studio album What The World Needs Now… which followed the huge critical success of 2012's This is PiL , the band's first album in 17 years. What The World Needs Now peaked at number 29 in the official U.K. album charts and picked up fantastic acclaim from both press and public. (The album also peaked at number 3 in the official U.K. indie charts and number 4 in the official U.K. vinyl charts). What The World Needs Now… was self-funded by PiL and released on their own label 'PiL Official' via Cargo UK Distribution.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time, PiL's music and vision earned them 5 U.K. Top 20 singles and 5 U.K. Top 20 albums. With a shifting line-up and unique sound, John Lydon guided the band from their debut album First Issue in 1978 through to 1992's That What Is Not . After a 17-year hiatus, Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009 by taking them back on the road worldwide.

John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith continue as PiL. They are the longest stable line-up in the band's history.

Public Image Ltd:

John Lydon - After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed Public Image Ltd in 1978. Outside of PiL John has released several solo records and collaborations. He also brings quality TV to the masses and has recently released the autobiography Anger is an Energy: My Life Uncensored.

Lu Edmonds - Multi instrumentalist and former guitarist in The Damned, Lu joined PiL in 1986 recording and playing on the album Happy? and co-writing the album 9 , adding yet another dimension to the PiL sound.

Bruce Smith - Drummer in The Pop Group and formerly of The Slits, Bruce became percussionist for PiL in 1986 playing and recording on the albums Happy? and 9 . Seen as a drumming virtuoso, Bruce brought his unique style into the fold.

Scott Firth - A bass player/multi instrumentalist that has collaborated and played with a variety of top musicians and bands including Steve Winwood, John Martyn and Elvis Costello.

BOX SET TRACK LISTING

CD VERSION

CD1

Public Image Ltd - Singles 1978-2015

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. Memories

4. Flowers of Romance

5. This is Not a Love Song

6. Bad Life

7. Rise

8. Home

9. Seattle

10. The Body

11. Disappointed

12. Warrior

13. Don't Ask Me

14. Cruel

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Double Trouble

CD2

Public Image Ltd - B-sides, Rarities & Radio Sessions



B-sides

1. The Cowboy Song

2. Half Mix / Megga Mix

3. Another

4. Home is Where the Heart is

5. Blue Water

6. Question Mark

7. Selfish Rubbish

8. USLS1 (mix)

9. Turkey Tits



Rarities

10. Pied Piper

11. Criminal

Radio Sessions

12. Poptones - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

13. Careering - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

14. Chant - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

15. Cruel - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

16. Acid Drops - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

17. Love Hope - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

CD3

Public Image Limited - 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

1. Death Disco (12")

2. Flowers of Romance (Instrumental)

3. This is Not a Love Song (12")

4. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

5. Seattle (US Remix 12")

6. The Body (US Remix Extended 12")

7. Disappointed (12")

8. Happy (US Remix 12")

9. Warrior (Extended 12" Mix)

10. Lollipop Opera

11. Shoom (from What The World…)

+

Bonus Tracks

12. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

13. This is Not a Love Song (12" Remix)

CD4

Public Image Ltd - Unreleased Mixes & Tracks

1. Annalisa ("New Mix" - Townhouse 1979)

2. Albatross ("Monitor Mix" 1979)

3. Careering (Live Paris 1980) (Previously Unreleased)

4. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse 1980) (aka The Door)

5. Vampire (Unreleased Track - Townhouse 1981)

6. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse 1981)

7. Bad Night (Unreleased Track - Park South 1983)

8. Things in E (aka Ease) (Alternative Laswell mix 1985)

9. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental - Farmhouse 1987)

10. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix - Farmhouse 1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

11. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987) (Instrumental)

12. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

13. Worry ("Ruff Mix" - Advision 1988)

14. Think Tank ("Outtake" - Eldorado 1991)

CD5

Public Image Ltd - Live @ New York Ritz - July 16th 1989

1. Warrior (with intro)

2. Happy

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. Home

5. Round

6. Brave New World

7. Same Old Story

8. The Body

9. Open & Revolving

10. Rise

11. Disappointed

12. Public Image

13. Seattle

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 1

Promo videos

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. This is Not a Love Song (live in Tokyo)

5. Bad Life

6. Rise

7. Home

8. Seattle

9. The Body (uncensored)

10. Disappointed

11. Warrior

12. Don't Ask Me

13. Cruel

14. Covered

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Lollipop Opera (unreleased)

19. Double Trouble

20. Bettie Page

21. The One

Tallinn Rock Summer Festival, Estonia August 26th 1988

(intro)

1. Public Image

2. FFF

3. Seattle

4. Home

5. Bags

6. Rise

7. Hard Times

8. Religion

9. Rules & Regulations

10. Angry

11. Open & Revolving

12. Holidays In The Sun

13. The Body

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 2

BBC TV Performances - Archive

1. Death Disco - BBC, Top of the Pops 1979

2. Poptones - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

3. Careering - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

4. Flowers of Romance - BBC, Top of the Pops 1981

5. Rise - BBC, Top of the Pops 1986

6. Home - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

7. Round - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

8. Disappointed - The Late Show 1989



Sydney, Enmore Theatre, Australia, April 10th 2013

1. Four Enclosed Walls

2. Albatross

3. Deeper Water

4. Memories

5. Reggie Song

6. Disappointed

7. Warrior

8. Flowers of Romance

9. One Drop

10. Death Disco

11. This is Not a Love Song

12. Public Image

13. Out of the Woods

14. Rise

15. Open Up

LP VERSION

Record 1: Singles 1978-1989

A

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. Memories

4. Flowers of Romance

5. This is Not a Love Song

6. Bad Life

B

1. Rise

2. Home

3. Seattle

4. The Body

5. Disappointed

Record 2: Singles 1989-2015

A

1. Warrior

2. Don't Ask Me

3. Cruel

4. One Drop

B

1. Reggie Song

2. Out of the Woods

3. Double Trouble

Record 3: B-sides

A

1. The Cowboy Song

2. Half Mix / Megga Mix

3. Another

4. Home is Where the Heart is

B

1. Blue Water

2. Question Mark

3. Selfish Rubbish

4. USLS1

5. Turkey Tits

Record 4: 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

A

1. Death Disco (12")

2. This is Not a Love Song (12")

3. Flowers of Romance (instrumental)

4. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

B

1. Seattle (US Remix 12")

2. The Body (US Remix Extended 12")

3. Disappointed (12")

Record 5: 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

A

1. Happy (US Remix 12")

2. Warrior (Extended 12" Mix)

3. Lollipop Opera (from This is PiL)

B

1. Shoom (from What The World Needs Now…)

Bonus Tracks

2. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

3. This is Not a Love Song (12" Remix)

Record 6: Unreleased Mixes and Tracks

A

1. Annalisa ("New Mix" - Townhouse 1979)

2. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse 1980) (aka The Door)

3. Vampire (Unreleased Track - Townhouse 1981)

4. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse 1981)

5. Bad Night (Unreleased Track - Park South 1983)

B

1. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental - Farmhouse 1987)

2. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix - Farmhouse 1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

3. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987) (Instrumental)

4. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

5. Think Tank ("Outtake" - Eldorado 1991)

